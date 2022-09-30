Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Related
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
'SENSELESS TRAGEDY': Newark PD lieutenant convicted of murdering estranged wife at home with kids present
A Newark police lieutenant could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted Monday of fatally shooting his estranged wife and attempting to kill her boyfriend in 2019.
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Emotionally disturbed teen charged with stabbing sister to death in Brooklyn home
An emotionally disturbed teenager has been charged for the July slaying of his 26-year-old sister at their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popcorn mistaken for gunfire at Jersey City, NJ, mall
Panic at the Newport Centre Mall in jersey city as reports of an active shooter spread on social media. What many though was the sound of gunfire, was actually a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Police received multiple calls to 911 of shots fired Saturday, Oct 1, around 3:30 p.m.. Officers were...
Jersey City, NJ fugitive arrested in Pennsylvania for May murder
JERSEY CITY — After more than four months, authorities on Saturday captured the man they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a man on a city street, a state's width away from the crime. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Allentown, Pa. police arrested Sean Williams,...
Unique Tattoo Makes ID’ing Suspect In Tri-County Crime Spree Simple, Police In North Jersey Say
When it comes to distinguishing marks, it's tough to beat an enormous butterfly-skull neck tattoo. It helped police identify an 18-year-old Newark man charged with breaking into homes or vehicles in no fewer than three North Jersey counties. Authorities in Rochelle Park became the latest to charge Zaire Gaskins, with...
Bloods’ witness says caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in the federal “murder for hire” trial that a “Caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student
Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.
‘Endangered’ Clementon, NJ man missing, may be in Atlantic City
GLOUCESTER TWP. — Having last spoken with him on Thursday, the family of a man from the Clementon section of this Camden County township is joining with local police to investigate his whereabouts. Duane Myers, 63, was reported missing Sunday, according to a Nixle alert from the Gloucester Township...
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head. He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding." Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct. "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said. So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ
Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and a weapon offense for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said. Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect […]
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0