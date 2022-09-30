ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

TC3 hosting community job and internship fair this month

This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins Cortland Community College. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Tompkins Cortland Community College is sponsoring a Community Job and Internship Fair for regional students and community members. Meet with...
ITHACA, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
The Ithaca Voice

Interrupted burglary ends in arrest, injuries for suspect

ITHACA, N.Y.—A homeowner interrupted a burglary in the 200 block of North Plain Street Tuesday morning, thwarting a robbery attempt. Police announced the incident, though most details are still unclear. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a house where two residents said an unidentified suspect had broken...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Op-Ed: The definition of “community healing”

This is an op-ed written by Community Justice Center Director Monalita Smiley. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. In response to the work of Reimagining Public Safety people are asking, “what is community healing?” You would almost...
ITHACA, NY
Person
John Joly
Person
Michael Simons
The Ithaca Voice

As ICSD tries to fix unpredictable school bus schedule, parents express their frustration

ITHACA, N.Y. — Rebecca Murphy-Fish is the parent of two kids that attend Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS) in Ithaca. She lives in the Town of Caroline, where the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) announced earlier this year a dedicated bus line would be established for LACS students in the area. But come the first week of school, Murphy-Fish and her family hadn’t received a notice of when the pick-up times would be, or the drop-off times, and her attempts to communicate with ICSD were met with radio silence, she says. Then the bus never came.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Quilters Guild Show being held Oct. 1 and 2 in Dryden

This is a Community Announcement from the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show. The Tompkins County Quilters Guild will be hosting Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show 2022,...
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

City receives policy proposals for Airbnb legislation

ITHACA, N.Y.—Discussions on the topic of short-term rentals (STRs) have slowed down since the spring when the Town of Ithaca’s new legislation went into effect, limiting the number of unhosted nights allowed through Airbnb, VRBO or other similar service platforms. Josephine Ennis, a master in regional planning student...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: A rousing return for the Apple Harvest Festival

ITHACA, N.Y.—Apple Harvest Festival was surely back this year, with massive crowds descending upon downtown Ithaca for the yearly celebration that marks the beginning of fall. Attendees were treated to the normal festival fare of rides, music and plenty of food stands, with the unique additions of gourmet candied...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal

It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3

This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

