City seeking to dismiss lawsuit against IPD officers over 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against four Ithaca Police Department (IPD) officers accusing them of brutality and wrongful arrests stemming from the infamous arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019. The lawsuit was officially filed in July, alleging...
TC3 hosting community job and internship fair this month
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins Cortland Community College. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Tompkins Cortland Community College is sponsoring a Community Job and Internship Fair for regional students and community members. Meet with...
Sunday: Battle of the Farm Bands Fundraiser at the Ithaca Farmers Market
This is a Community Announcement from the Friends of the Ithaca Farmers Market. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Battle of the (Farm) Bands, Sunday October 9th at 5pm, Hosted by FRIENDS Of the Ithaca Farmers...
Local electeds, candidates tour homeless encampment sites in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A cadre of politicians made their way through “the Jungle” on Wednesday morning, examining Ithaca’s de facto homeless encampment as officials mull ways to address the city’s unhoused population. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler and Ithaca Common Council member Cynthia Brock represented local elected...
Interrupted burglary ends in arrest, injuries for suspect
ITHACA, N.Y.—A homeowner interrupted a burglary in the 200 block of North Plain Street Tuesday morning, thwarting a robbery attempt. Police announced the incident, though most details are still unclear. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a house where two residents said an unidentified suspect had broken...
Greater Ithaca Art Trail studio weekends start Oct. 8
This is a Community Announcement from the Greater Ithaca Art Trail. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Go on an adventure to local artist studios!. Visit artists on two Greater Ithaca Art Trail October Open Studio...
Planning Board recap: New apartments approved by board, but car wash stymied
ITHACA, N.Y. — As Planning Board meetings go, this one was about as long as they get. By rough estimate, the collective value of projects reviewed clocked in at over $150 million spread across eight items, and not even counting the special orders of business or the zoning appeals.
Op-Ed: The definition of “community healing”
This is an op-ed written by Community Justice Center Director Monalita Smiley. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. In response to the work of Reimagining Public Safety people are asking, “what is community healing?” You would almost...
As ICSD tries to fix unpredictable school bus schedule, parents express their frustration
ITHACA, N.Y. — Rebecca Murphy-Fish is the parent of two kids that attend Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS) in Ithaca. She lives in the Town of Caroline, where the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) announced earlier this year a dedicated bus line would be established for LACS students in the area. But come the first week of school, Murphy-Fish and her family hadn’t received a notice of when the pick-up times would be, or the drop-off times, and her attempts to communicate with ICSD were met with radio silence, she says. Then the bus never came.
Quilters Guild Show being held Oct. 1 and 2 in Dryden
This is a Community Announcement from the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show. The Tompkins County Quilters Guild will be hosting Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show 2022,...
City receives policy proposals for Airbnb legislation
ITHACA, N.Y.—Discussions on the topic of short-term rentals (STRs) have slowed down since the spring when the Town of Ithaca’s new legislation went into effect, limiting the number of unhosted nights allowed through Airbnb, VRBO or other similar service platforms. Josephine Ennis, a master in regional planning student...
Gallery: A rousing return for the Apple Harvest Festival
ITHACA, N.Y.—Apple Harvest Festival was surely back this year, with massive crowds descending upon downtown Ithaca for the yearly celebration that marks the beginning of fall. Attendees were treated to the normal festival fare of rides, music and plenty of food stands, with the unique additions of gourmet candied...
Crash results in charges, sends one car into downtown bushes
ITHACA, N.Y.—As the Apple Harvest Festival was drawing to a close Sunday evening just blocks away, police were called to a crash that sent one car over a sidewalk and into a patch of bushes on West Green Street. Near the intersection of South Geneva Street and West Green...
Update: Police say missing elderly resident has been found safe
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a missing person at approximately 10:11 p.m. on Sept. 29. Officers were informed that 72-year-old Marie Jackson, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence at about 6 p.m. with no known destination, and was last seen wearing a pink hat.
Apple Harvest Festival begins as crowds flock to downtown Ithaca
This is a Community Announcement because it’s Apple Harvest Festival time again! It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Downtown Ithaca’s Apple Harvest Festival, our biggest celebration of the year in honor of the region’s fall...
County ethics board starting to release information in Reimagining investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has begun to release responses gathered from people involved in its investigation spurred by a wide-ranging complaint from City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock concerning the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) Process. Brock’s 60-page...
PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal
It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
City, Cornell, County, reach TCAT agreement, board approves with deadline close
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Directors approved the Transportation Agreement. The contract binds Cornell, the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County as the bus service’s financial underwriters. And just in time, too. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 9. The urgency of...
Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Ithaca Festival input meeting scheduled for Oct. 3
This is a Community Announcement from Ithaca Festival leadership. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Ithaca Festival Board invites members of the general public to our annual public meeting. The Ithaca Festival began in 1977...
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.
