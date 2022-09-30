ITHACA, N.Y. — Rebecca Murphy-Fish is the parent of two kids that attend Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS) in Ithaca. She lives in the Town of Caroline, where the Ithaca City School District (ICSD) announced earlier this year a dedicated bus line would be established for LACS students in the area. But come the first week of school, Murphy-Fish and her family hadn’t received a notice of when the pick-up times would be, or the drop-off times, and her attempts to communicate with ICSD were met with radio silence, she says. Then the bus never came.

