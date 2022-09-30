ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
PennLive.com

Steelers say future is now, officially announce QB Pickett will start

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
PennLive.com

Caesars promo code PENNLIVEFULL delivers $1,250 bonus for MLB

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using this Caesars promo code, new players who bet on any game this week can bet up to $1,250 and clicking ➡️ here...
GAMBLING
PennLive.com

Steelers end Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky QB controversy: report

The decision has been made. Say hello to the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Penn State Football#American Football#Nfl Week 4#Dimers Com#The Buffalo Bills#M T Bank Stadium#Caesars Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy