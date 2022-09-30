ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, GA

Laura Valentine
3d ago

According to the article, the police have ruled out suicide and random killer. They probably have a really good idea who they are looking at, but are waiting on test results.

Sikgrl
4d ago

This is such a strange case.I hope they figure out who did this and put whoever that is in prison for the rest of their lives! Awful, just awful!!

G. S.
4d ago

who ever did this, must have made her buy the tarp, torch lighter and poncho. I still believe her husband or daughter. I wonder why her daughter needed all that. money. this is real weird.

Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
