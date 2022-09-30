Read full article on original website
Laura Valentine
3d ago
According to the article, the police have ruled out suicide and random killer. They probably have a really good idea who they are looking at, but are waiting on test results.
Reply(9)
79
Sikgrl
4d ago
This is such a strange case.I hope they figure out who did this and put whoever that is in prison for the rest of their lives! Awful, just awful!!
Reply(1)
68
G. S.
4d ago
who ever did this, must have made her buy the tarp, torch lighter and poncho. I still believe her husband or daughter. I wonder why her daughter needed all that. money. this is real weird.
Reply(32)
37
Related
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
ACCPD investigating murder
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is investigating the murder of a 52-year old male who was shot Sunday afternoon. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male with a gunshot. Officers rendered aid; however, the individual that was shot died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman remains in jail after police said she attacked a man with a meat cleaver. The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County. Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
New chilling clue in Debbie Collier case after cops release image of her rented van taken moments before murder
A NEW chilling clue has been revealed in the Debbie Collier case after police released an image of her rented van moments before her murder. Collier’s Chrysler Pacifica was seen on traffic cameras by Tallulah Falls School in Georgia at 2.17pm on Saturday, September 10. Just a few miles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid. Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Gwinnett Police identify 17-year-old shot, killed near basketball court
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday near a subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. Authorities later identified the teen as Timothy Buchanan. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found Buchanan dead from an apparent gunshot wound along Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia investigators reveal death was 'personal and targeted'
Georgia investigators say additional surveillance video shows Debbie Collier sat in car for 10 minutes after leaving Family Dollar store in Clayton, Ga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
52-year-old man shot and killed in Athens-Clarke County, police are investigating
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man. On Sunday, officers were called out to the 100 block of Fairview Street about a shooting at 3:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to...
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Gwinnett lineman, family loses home in early morning fire
DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County lineman who has aided Florida during several crises leaving them without power is now in need himself. Tommy and Kristin Ledford and their two children woke up around 5 a.m. to the smoke alarms in their Dacula home going off. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WYFF4.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Georgia, troopers say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 in Georgia, according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol. The accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76, or Long Creek Highway in Rabun County, Burns said. This is just...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
Police seek Snellville man accused of kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl
Gwinnett County police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted on multiple charges after he was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.
NBC News
508K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 127