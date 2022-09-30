One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.

