Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,709, county case totals to 3,459,997 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,983, with 501 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Santa Clarita is one of nine cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist for...
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”. “Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians...
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event is scheduled at the city of La Mirada Resource Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA...
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation. Real Way Foundation’s mission is to help those afflicted with personal and financial hardship to regain control of their lives by assisting them in re-entering the workforce and taking steps forward to support themselves.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Training will be held from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., in which deputies will participate in various active shooter scenarios with the use of simulation rounds. School is not in session for the day. Please avoid the area. Only designated personnel will be allowed on campus. Active shooter drills...
