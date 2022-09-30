– Next Week: Ridgeline (5-3) vs Logan (4-4) at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. – Next Week: Bear River (2-6) at Mountain Crest (4-4) at 7 p.m. Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO