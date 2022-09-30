Billie Eilish Fan ‘Ruins Video’ by Singing Like Her Life Depends on It in Hilarious Concert TikTok: ‘You’re Not the Main Character’

Read full article on original website
‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy
You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
How Billie Eilish Helped Sarah Michelle Gellar Earn Cool Points With Her Teen Daughter
Sarah Michelle Gellar says she earned major cool points with her teenage daughter after Billie Eilish named her as her celebrity crush in an Instagram Story earlier this year. Gellar appeared as a guest on The Talk Friday (Sept. 16), where she recalled the moment she finally impressed her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace.
Backstreet Boys Concert ‘Karen’ Tells Other Concertgoers to ‘Be Quiet': VIRAL VIDEO
One thing that's always guaranteed when it comes to concerts is the noise level. There's simply no such thing as a quiet concert. However, apparently this woman, dubbed a "Karen," thought there should be. In a viral TikTok with millions of views, the Karen tells a group of fans in...
Singer Greyson Chance Slams ‘Manipulative, Self-Centered’ Ex-Mentor Ellen DeGeneres
When a then-12-year-old Greyson Chance posted his piano-accompanied cover of Lady Gaga's classic pop hit "Paparazzi" to YouTube in 2010, his life changed forever. What he didn't bargain for, though, was the roller coaster his relationship with mentor Ellen DeGeneres would become. Chance speaks out about his journey with the...
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Woman Worried Boyfriend Is Trying to Scam Her Out of $5,000 for Surgery for Son She’s Never Met
On Reddit, a woman is concerned that her boyfriend is scamming her after he requested a hefty loan to supposedly help cover his child's medical expenses. The woman and her boyfriend have only been dating for three months. He is a single dad of two boys, neither of whom she has met yet.
Sky Ferreira Reveals She Has Lyme Disease: ‘I Thought I Was Having a Stroke’
Sky Ferreira revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis in a new interview. Speaking to the U.K.'s Evening Standard, the singer-songwriter opened up about her symptoms, how she found out and more. "I thought I was having a stroke," Ferreira said of how she felt the first time her symptoms flared up.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Dating Comedian’s Former ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd
Saturday Night Live fans love a bizarre plot twist, but nobody saw this coming. Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife Christina Evangeline is now dating his former SNL co-star Chris Redd. Thompson filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, requesting the couple share custody of their daughters Georgia...
Adam Levine Admitted He Was Unfaithful in Old Interview: ‘I Have Cheated’
More than a decade before his recent affair scandal, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine revealed he was a cheater and didn't believe in monogamy. In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the musician admitted he had cheated on a partner (or perhaps multiple partners) before. "Instinctively, monogamy is not in...
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Happened Because ‘People Will Look for Drama Anywhere’
Olivia Wilde is finally addressing one of the controversies surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling: spitgate. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday (Sept. 21), the actress and director confirmed Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. "He did not,"...
Jax’s Viral Hit ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Packs a Powerful Message for Anyone Who Struggles With Body Image (EXCLUSIVE)
Pop singer Jax has sparked a national conversation with her viral hit Victoria's Secret. In the infectious song, the 26-year-old calls out lingerie brand Victoria's Secret's former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off of young women's insecurities and contributing to negative body image. "I know Victoria's secret / And...
Nicholas Sparks Wants Harry Styles to Play the Lead in His Next Romance Movie
Now that Harry Styles is racking up acting roles, the chances are higher than ever for the singer to star in a romantic Nicholas Sparks drama!. And apparently, the popular author would love nothing more. The author of The Notebook — who has written a whopping 23 novels — recently...
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
Dream Face Reveal Explained: Who Is YouTube Gamer Dream?
Anonymous Minecraft YouTuber Dream will finally reveal his face and identity to fans after more than eight years of hiding behind the camera. "My next upload will be me face revealing," he wrote via a YouTube post in September, teasing the upcoming face reveal. "The mask is coming off, and...
Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)
Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week. The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Was an OG ‘American Idol’ Reunion
Today, outside of her iconic music career, many may know Kelly Clarkson as the daytime talk show host who covers hits such as Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" with her signature powerhouse vocals, or perhaps as one of the judges from The Voice. But Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony...
Lena Dunham Dragged for Saying She Wants Her Casket to Be Carried in a Pride Parade
Lena Dunham is once again facing backlash on the internet. This time, she's being slammed especially by the LGBTQ+ community for requesting her casket be carried during a Pride parade when she dies. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the Girls star and creator tweeted: "When I go, I want my casket...
K!lly !dol Knocks Our Obsession With Fame on Unfiltered, Guitar-Driven ‘WANNABE!’ (PREMIERE)
Welcome to the world of K!lly !dol: introspective, reflective and unflinching. Hailing from New Jersey Warped Tour sets and sweaty Bushwick gigs, where he previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues, K!lly !dol is an emo kid all grown up. His new single, "WANNABE!," punctuates that growth. Premiering exclusively...
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Studio Execs Asked Bryce Dallas Howard to Lose Weight for Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard was once asked by studio execs to lose weight before filming. In an interview with Metro, she revealed that studio executives had asked her to lose weight before the filming of Jurassic World Domination was to begin. "What being in this third film allowed, how do I...
