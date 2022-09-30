ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Billie Eilish Fan ‘Ruins Video’ by Singing Like Her Life Depends on It in Hilarious Concert TikTok: ‘You’re Not the Main Character’

By Ryan Reichard
PopCrush
PopCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy

You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Concert#Ruins#Thefamousmikbar#Apple Music
PopCrush

Jax’s Viral Hit ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Packs a Powerful Message for Anyone Who Struggles With Body Image (EXCLUSIVE)

Pop singer Jax has sparked a national conversation with her viral hit Victoria's Secret. In the infectious song, the 26-year-old calls out lingerie brand Victoria's Secret's former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off of young women's insecurities and contributing to negative body image. "I know Victoria's secret / And...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)

Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week. The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
ENVIRONMENT
PopCrush

PopCrush

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy