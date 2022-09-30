ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida skydiver died Monday, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story and will be...
DELAND, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

'I lost everything': New Smyrna Beach residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — It’s not over yet for mobile home and RV parks along Old Mission Road in New Smyrna Beach. “I lost everything,” said Heather Cadle. Cadle lives at and runs New Smyrna Beach RV Park. Her sisters and mother also live there. She says all of them lost everything they own to Hurricane Ian. About 100 people live at the RV park, and Cadle said many of them had to be rescued by the National Guard as the floodwaters rushed in.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL

