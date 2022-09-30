NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — It’s not over yet for mobile home and RV parks along Old Mission Road in New Smyrna Beach. “I lost everything,” said Heather Cadle. Cadle lives at and runs New Smyrna Beach RV Park. Her sisters and mother also live there. She says all of them lost everything they own to Hurricane Ian. About 100 people live at the RV park, and Cadle said many of them had to be rescued by the National Guard as the floodwaters rushed in.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO