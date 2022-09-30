Read full article on original website
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
WPBF News 25
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in Central Florida
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida skydiver died Monday, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story and will be...
fox35orlando.com
Florida church helps cleanup flooded homes from Hurricane Ian
Members of the East Coast Believers Church in Oviedo, Florida, is helping to remove furniture from flooded homes in East Orlando's University Acres subdivision. FOX 35's David Martin has the story.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida church pitches in to remove furniture from flooded homes
Members of the East Coast Believers Church will continue their efforts to remove furniture from 30 flooded homes in East Orlando’s University Acres subdivision. The church started this project on Monday morning.
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over DeLand Airport
Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows Florida man using 1-year-old as human shield during standoff, Flagler sheriff says
PALM COAST, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the shocking moments an armed Florida man allegedly used a 1-year-old child as a human shield during a standoff with Flagler County deputies. WARNING: The video contains sensitive content that may be difficult to watch. Deputies say 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner kidnapped...
WESH
‘I lost everything’: New Smyrna Beach residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — It’s not over yet for mobile home and RV parks along Old Mission Road in New Smyrna Beach. “I lost everything,” said Heather Cadle. Cadle lives at and runs New Smyrna Beach RV Park. Her sisters and mother also live there. She says all of them lost everything they own to Hurricane Ian. About 100 people live at the RV park, and Cadle said many of them had to be rescued by the National Guard as the floodwaters rushed in.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Seminole County homeowner takes FOX 35 on tour of flooded home
FOX 35 News reporter Stephanie Buffamonte walked through a home in Geneva that was flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Everything in the home is under two feet of water, similar to many other homes in the Seminole County area.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
WESH
Daytona Beach police, organizations work together to help families devastated by Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With schools out until Wednesday, a number of organizations came together at Campbell Middle School to stage a local relief effort, providing everything folks need to at least start to get back to normal. Groceries, water, cleaning supplies, it was all there — including barbecue-to-go....
newsdaytonabeach.com
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly
As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
fox35orlando.com
Trapped in neighborhood, Florida residents work together to remove fallen tree
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Neighbors on one Seminole County street banded together to clear the way after a massive tree fell during Hurricane Ian, and completely blocked their street. They said they were trapped with no way out. "He just heard a shake and went and peaked out and seen...
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
