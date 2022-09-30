Construction is underway to the Rosslyn Tunnel in Virginia. Here’s what the impact may be to your commute. The work takes places on the tunnel that carries Interstate 66 under North Nash Street, Fort Myer Drive, North Lynn Street and Gateway Park, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. The aim of the project is to “improve safety and extend the overall life of the tunnel.”

TRAFFIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO