HOUSTON – Texans coach Lovie Smith was unequivocal and firm in his stance Monday regarding struggling quarterback Davis Mills. Although Mills has had problems in his second NFL season following an encouraging end to his rookie year, including a pair of interceptions Sunday during the winless Texans’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was adamant that he is not contemplating a change under center.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO