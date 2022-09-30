ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans signing Davion Davis to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad after cutting wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad, per a league source. Davis broke his ankle last season on his 17-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Sam Houston State player...
HOUSTON, TX
Source: Houston Texans cutting veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown

HOUSTON – The Texans are cutting veteran starting tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to league sources. Brown missed a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers due to hip, shoulder injuries. Signed to a one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract this offseason, Brown has seven catches for 72 yards this season...
HOUSTON, TX
Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown out against Chargers

HOUSTON – Texans starting tight end Pharaoh Brown is out against the Los Angeles Chargers due to hip and shoulder injuries. Brown was questionable on the injury report. With Brown and tight end Brevin Jordan out with an ankle injury, the Texans elevated tight ends Jordan Akins and Mason Schreck from the practice squad to fill in behind veteran tight end O.J. Howard.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Texans cut veteran wide receiver Chris Conley

HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran wide receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad Tuesday. Conley played in two games this season as a standard elevation from the practice squad and has no catches. Conley was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He caught 22 passes for...
HOUSTON, TX
Texans designating Mario Addison for return from injured reserve

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive end Mario Addison is being designated for return from injured reserve this week, launching a 21-day practice window to be returned to the active roster. Addison, 34, was signed to a two-year, $7.7 million contract this offseason that included a $2 million signing bonus.
HOUSTON, TX
Texans rookie Dameon Pierce breaks loose for electrifying touchdown run

HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce trusted his teammates along with his speed and instincts, following them all with faith on his fast track to the end zone. In a burst to his right, Pierce followed key blocks by rookie fullback Troy Hairston, who popped Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, to scoot up the Los Angeles Chargers’ sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run.
HOUSTON, TX
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘He’s our quarterback’: Lovie Smith affirms Davis Mills remains Texans’ QB1

HOUSTON – Texans coach Lovie Smith was unequivocal and firm in his stance Monday regarding struggling quarterback Davis Mills. Although Mills has had problems in his second NFL season following an encouraging end to his rookie year, including a pair of interceptions Sunday during the winless Texans’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was adamant that he is not contemplating a change under center.
HOUSTON, TX
