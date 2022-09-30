ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Putin must not win, Democracy must prevail

By Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.), opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ankQP_0iH6G55J00

As one of the only members of Congress to have stayed overnight in Ukraine since Russia’s unprovoked attack in February, I’ve witnessed the 24-hour cycle of a capital city finding energy through every-day routine. I travelled to Kyiv to participate in the Yalta European Strategy Conference, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials cautioned that the next 90 days might determine the outcome of the war in Ukraine, and that winter will be difficult. The purpose of our meetings was to discuss with our NATO allies how we can continue to support Ukraine and end Russia’s war of choice.

Critically, we discussed the urgent need to start planning for Ukraine’s economic recovery, a plan that Ukraine must lead and one that won’t be cheap. The World Bank estimates that recovery and reconstruction costs for Ukraine currently total $349 billion. But before reconstruction begins, global partners, including the IMF and our European allies, must remain steadfast in their pledges for budgetary support. Financial assistance is just as important as the security assistance that Washington has been faithfully providing. Kyiv needs $5 billion-$6 billion in monthly budget support to keep its finances afloat and to pay its teachers, doctors, pensions and more. Ukraine is expected to run up a budget deficit of $38 billion in the coming year, and experts and officials in Kyiv expressed concern that Ukraine may soon hit a hyperinflationary cycle. Putin wins if Ukraine’s finances fall apart.

Make no mistake — even as allied nations send vital military aid, enduring economic commitments will be necessary for years to come. This is a mandate that the United States and any global partner who cares about peace and stability in Europe must readily meet.

For conference participants, security was tight, and understandably so. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains indiscriminate in his attacks, sending missiles to target civilians in schools, apartment buildings, and railway stations. As recently as July 28, six Russian missiles landed outside the capital, injuring civilians. Several air raid warnings went off while I was there, but Ukrainians remain unfazed. Bomb shelters in Kyiv are empty. I felt relatively safe as I walked Kyiv’s busy and heavily trafficked streets — shops are open and restaurants are bustling. Approximately 80 percent of Kyiv’s residents have returned. Experiencing a city that, seven months ago, was at risk of Russian occupation is a reminder of how precious our freedoms are, and how dependent they are on our determination to defend them. This was all too apparent after a visit to Bucha, where we saw one of the mass graves sites and bore witness to evidence of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers.

Resistance comes in many forms, and everyone is pitching in. For the brave Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, it’s the relentless defense of their sovereign territory. For some citizens off the battlefield, resistance is mobilizing volunteers to deliver food, building bomb shelters in schools, and administering basic first aid. Resistance is also coming to Kyiv, despite the risks, and reassuring the men and women on the front lines of democracy that we stand with them, and we will continue to stand with them. More than two hundred days since the Kremlin launched its major military escalation in Ukraine, the spirit of resilience that fills Kyiv and its inhabitants is inspiring.

As we sat in central Kyiv, Ukrainian forces recaptured more territory than the Russians had in the previous five months. Ukraine’s counteroffensive was stunning and Ukrainians told me how surprised they were by its rapid success.

I don’t deny the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead, and the war is far from over. President Zelensky expressed gratitude to me and others for western mobilization for Ukraine. But as long as Russian forces remain on Ukrainian sovereign territory, the U.S. and our allies must continue to provide Ukraine with all of the military tools it needs. I look forward to supporting that critical aid in upcoming funding packages being brought before Congress and urge my colleagues to do the same. But we must also be aware that allied support for mid-term and long-term economic recovery plans are vital for the survival of Ukraine.

Now is a seminal moment in American and world history. Our actions today to protect our democratic way of life will determine our future success as a nation in the 21st century. Guided by the resilience and bravery of Ukrainians, and for the sake of the free world, it is critical that Ukraine prevails. This is the test of our time — we must rise to meet it.

Jim Costa represents California’s 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and serves as the U.S. Chairman of the Transatlantic Legislators’ Dialogue, an interparliamentary group between the U.S. House of Representatives and the European Parliament.

Comments / 6

AutoSurfLink
3d ago

President Putin will win because America and the west have committed acts of terrorism and war crimes against the people of Russia and Europe. The question is are you willing to give your life to defend the people committing these actions that are killing innocent people.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’

Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
Salon

Putin's doom: Russia expert Mark Galeotti on how a once-feared leader threw it all away

Seven months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. By all accounts, he expected victory to be rapid and relatively easy. That has not been the case. Russia's invasion forces have suffered heavy casualties. The British ministry of defense estimates that at least 25,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, and several times that number wounded. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the number is likely much higher. Russia's best units, in some cases, have been so depleted they are combat-ineffective.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Democracy#Imf#Russian World#Nato#The World Bank#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber

BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

712K+
Followers
83K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy