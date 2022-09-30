ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 9

left
4d ago

Did he live stream his shooting? No way would Harrisburg police spend more than 5 minutes investigating a shooting, as solving them is racist.

Reply(1)
4
 

FOX 43

York County man charged with homicide after investigation of Harrisburg woman's death in 2020

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with criminal homicide and other offenses relating to the death of a Harrisburg woman in October 2020. Cody Allen Gerber, 31, was charged after a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch, who died of multiple traumatic injuries and fentanyl toxicity on Oct. 4, 2020, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Woman arrested after assaulting hospital security guard: police

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A woman was arrested following an alleged assault incident, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Totiana Huntley, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, harassment and institutional vandalism following the Sept. 27 incident. According to East Pennsboro police, at 5:52 p.m. they were...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry Township Police say their early investigation determined a 2017...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers responded to a reported shooting on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 1:03 a.m. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the incident took place in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue, where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police were also told that a victim of an apparent shooting was located on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
