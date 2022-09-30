LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers responded to a reported shooting on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 1:03 a.m. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the incident took place in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue, where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police were also told that a victim of an apparent shooting was located on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue.

