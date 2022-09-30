Read full article on original website
4d ago
Did he live stream his shooting? No way would Harrisburg police spend more than 5 minutes investigating a shooting, as solving them is racist.
Reply(1)
4
Harrisburg man gets state prison term for armed robbery in Mechanicsburg
A Harrisburg man who robbed the Mechanicsburg Rutter’s store at gunpoint last October was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in state prison Tuesday in Cumberland County court. Marcelino Baez, 38, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, previously pleaded no contest to holding up a clerk at...
York County man charged with homicide after investigation of Harrisburg woman's death in 2020
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with criminal homicide and other offenses relating to the death of a Harrisburg woman in October 2020. Cody Allen Gerber, 31, was charged after a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch, who died of multiple traumatic injuries and fentanyl toxicity on Oct. 4, 2020, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
Woman arrested after assaulting hospital security guard: police
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A woman was arrested following an alleged assault incident, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Totiana Huntley, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, harassment and institutional vandalism following the Sept. 27 incident. According to East Pennsboro police, at 5:52 p.m. they were...
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry Township Police say their early investigation determined a 2017...
Drunk Bicyclist With The Highest Level Of Intoxication Causes Crash In Central PA: Police
A bicyclist who was "visibly intoxicated" caused a crash in central Pennsylvania police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Allana Marie Shirk, 35, of Columbia, PA, had five vodka shots prior to peddling along the 700 block of Ridge Avenue on Sept. 14 at approximately 8:43 p.m., according to area police.
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
abc27.com
Police working to identify students involved in Harrisburg high school fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are continuing to investigate a fight that occurred at John Harris High School last week. Harrisburg police said on Monday they had identified almost everyone involved in the 22-person fight and charges are coming. Police didn’t say how many people will be charged, but...
abc27.com
Police investigate Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers responded to a reported shooting on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 1:03 a.m. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the incident took place in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue, where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police were also told that a victim of an apparent shooting was located on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue.
Fourth suspect in 2016 murder of Dennis Pitch sentenced to 10-year prison term
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The fourth and final defendant charged in the 2016 murder of Dennis Pitch in his Salisbury Township home will serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Lancaster County Court, prosecutors said Tuesday. Brandon Bills, 41, of Coatesville, pleaded guilty to two...
Driver, 68, asks for trial after police cite him in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cumberland County
Silver Spring police have cited a 68-year-old driver with failing to yield and careless driving after they say he turned left into a field causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Father’s Day. Jack Witter, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded not guilty to the two traffic citations in connection with...
4 people charged in connection to man's 2020 fatal overdose in Perry County
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. — State Police have charged four people in connection to a man's fatal overdose in Perry County almost two years ago. The 18-year-old victim died of a drug overdose in Carroll Township on Oct. 10, 2020. He was found unresponsive in his room by two residents of the home where he'd been staying, according to police.
abc27.com
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown ‘possessed’ kids in ‘baptism’
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
abc27.com
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started shooting the hostages.
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
Students searched, police to spend day at Harrisburg High after social media ‘rumors’: report
A rumored shooting threat prompted a police presence at the John Harris High School campus in Harrisburg and metal detector searches of students entering the high school, CBS 21 News reported on Tuesday morning. An administrator learned of “social media rumors regarding a potential shooting threat,” at the school, according...
Carlisle man died in September crash: Police
A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.
Driver in crash that caused Lancaster County power outage charged with suspicion of DUI, police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — The driver in a single-vehicle crash that caused several thousand Lancaster County residents to lose power for nearly 10 hours on Saturday is suspected to have been driving impaired, police in Manheim Township said Monday. George B. Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion...
