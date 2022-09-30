Read full article on original website
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Here’s how you can help Southwest Floridians affected by Ian
The moment the storm passed, first responders, nonprofits and citizens jumped to action to help Southwest Florida start to rebuild. The loss we face is immeasurable, but already the community’s Gulfshore Strong spirit is evident. Individuals and small businesses launched supply drives and recovery efforts overnight. Neighbors set up...
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health Hospital provides latest updates; debunks social media rumors
Lee Health hospitals are trying to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Many rumors spread across social media regarding local hospitals being without power or water. In a statement, Lee Health debunked the rumors of the local hospitals being without power or water. Lee Health also...
WINKNEWS.com
Despite hurricane, new Fairfield by Marriott hotel launches in Bonita Springs
Built to withstand Category 4 tropical winds, a new hotel in Bonita Springs was put to the test last week as staff and corporate representatives here for its launch safely hunkered down for days to ride out Hurricane Ian. The new full-service hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, opened off Bonita Beach...
WINKNEWS.com
Millenium Physician Group to open sunday
Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth. The Millenium...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris, rubble litters downtown Fort Myers as area becomes DeSantis’ command center
Downtown Fort Myers saw a catastrophic storm surge like other areas of Southwest Florida when Ian came onshore. The Caloosahatchee was raised by close to 20 feet and flooded the businesses downtown. Nearby homes took on water. Almost a week later, debris still lines the sidewalks. Piles of rubble remain...
WINKNEWS.com
Goodwill providing vouchers to help people affected by Hurricane Ian
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is providing vouchers for people who have lost personal belongings due to Hurricane Ian. Free vouchers will replace some belongings, and help the community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Those affected, who have lost personal belongings, can pick up a $25 voucher (maximum...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel residents allowed to temporarily return to the island
The City of Sanibel held a news conference on Tuesday to update the recovery efforts in one of the places where Hurricane Ian hit the hardest. Due to the damage the island sustained, the update was held in the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. Sanibel Mayor...
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
City of Fort Myers gives updates on recovery resources
The spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers spoke with Fox 4 about updates on recovery resources in the city.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
WINKNEWS.com
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral offering free mental and medical help
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral is offering free mental and medical help to the public. The Chabad Jewish Center located at 1716 Cape Coral Pkwy will be open and offering these services beginning on Thursday as Yom Kippur, which begins on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday evening, is a day of fasting.
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Normal services returning to Charlotte County
As Charlotte County cleans up the debris from Hurricane Ian and as power returns to the county, a number of services that had been interrupted because of the storm are resuming. Among the services returning is Charlotte County Transit. Charlotte County Transit is a shared-ride curb-to-curb transit service provided to...
travelawaits.com
Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know
Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian intensifies mental health crisis in SWFL
Hurricane Ian’s destruction is intensifying the need for mental health services in Southwest Florida. NAMI Collier County is reporting that calls to the Warm Line Center skyrocketed during the storm and continue to go up. The agency, with help from programs across Southwest Florida, staffs the statewide Warm Line,...
WINKNEWS.com
FPL’s updated restoration timetable for SWFL
Florida Power and Light have updated its timeline for when power will be restored in different parts of Southwest Florida. FPL says it has been able to restore power to 1.8 million customers, or 83% of those impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday, FPL said they now believe they will...
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank providing food, water to coastal Lee County
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has partnered with State Representative Adam Botana to help provide food and water to people in the coastal areas of Lee County. The food bank says it sustained roof damage at its Fort Myers distribution center but is still able to provide people with food and water from that facility.
WINKNEWS.com
St. James City feels Hurricane Ian’s fury, some residents want to stay
St. James City, which is on the southern tip of Pine Island, felt the fury of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday with 155-mile-per-hour winds and at least 10 feet of storm surge. By Saturday, the residents who stayed felt a different kind of fury, one of feeling abandoned and forced from their homes.
