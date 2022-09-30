ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Here’s how you can help Southwest Floridians affected by Ian

The moment the storm passed, first responders, nonprofits and citizens jumped to action to help Southwest Florida start to rebuild. The loss we face is immeasurable, but already the community’s Gulfshore Strong spirit is evident. Individuals and small businesses launched supply drives and recovery efforts overnight. Neighbors set up...
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health Hospital provides latest updates; debunks social media rumors

Lee Health hospitals are trying to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Many rumors spread across social media regarding local hospitals being without power or water. In a statement, Lee Health debunked the rumors of the local hospitals being without power or water. Lee Health also...
WINKNEWS.com

Millenium Physician Group to open sunday

Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth. The Millenium...
WINKNEWS.com

Goodwill providing vouchers to help people affected by Hurricane Ian

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is providing vouchers for people who have lost personal belongings due to Hurricane Ian. Free vouchers will replace some belongings, and help the community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Those affected, who have lost personal belongings, can pick up a $25 voucher (maximum...
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel residents allowed to temporarily return to the island

The City of Sanibel held a news conference on Tuesday to update the recovery efforts in one of the places where Hurricane Ian hit the hardest. Due to the damage the island sustained, the update was held in the Sanibel Room at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. Sanibel Mayor...
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
WINKNEWS.com

Normal services returning to Charlotte County

As Charlotte County cleans up the debris from Hurricane Ian and as power returns to the county, a number of services that had been interrupted because of the storm are resuming. Among the services returning is Charlotte County Transit. Charlotte County Transit is a shared-ride curb-to-curb transit service provided to...
travelawaits.com

Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian intensifies mental health crisis in SWFL

Hurricane Ian’s destruction is intensifying the need for mental health services in Southwest Florida. NAMI Collier County is reporting that calls to the Warm Line Center skyrocketed during the storm and continue to go up. The agency, with help from programs across Southwest Florida, staffs the statewide Warm Line,...
WINKNEWS.com

FPL’s updated restoration timetable for SWFL

Florida Power and Light have updated its timeline for when power will be restored in different parts of Southwest Florida. FPL says it has been able to restore power to 1.8 million customers, or 83% of those impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday, FPL said they now believe they will...
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank providing food, water to coastal Lee County

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has partnered with State Representative Adam Botana to help provide food and water to people in the coastal areas of Lee County. The food bank says it sustained roof damage at its Fort Myers distribution center but is still able to provide people with food and water from that facility.
