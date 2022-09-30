MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another mild day for Minnesota on Tuesday before temperatures start to fall. An area of low pressure is moving toward Minnesota, with a plume of moisture out ahead of it that will generally linger across portions of western Minnesota on Tuesday. This will bring the opportunity for some scattered light drips. There may be a few raindrops in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin as well, but the overall atmosphere isn't really conducive to widespread rain.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO