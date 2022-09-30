ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Less Minnesota schools asking for operating levies this fall

OSSEO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Osseo Public Schools are currently seeking two multi-million dollar operating levies, that would raise taxes $9 a month for the average homeowner. But Osseo is among a very small pool of districts approaching voters this fall. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, 31 school...
OSSEO, MN
fox9.com

Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)

(FOX 9) - Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cloudy and warm, with a few raindrops possible

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another mild day for Minnesota on Tuesday before temperatures start to fall. An area of low pressure is moving toward Minnesota, with a plume of moisture out ahead of it that will generally linger across portions of western Minnesota on Tuesday. This will bring the opportunity for some scattered light drips. There may be a few raindrops in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin as well, but the overall atmosphere isn't really conducive to widespread rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
HERMANTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian

OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

Crash in St. Paul damages office building near Allianz Field

A crash in St. Paul just before midnight on Sunday damaged an office building on Snelling Avenue just north of Interstate 94. The car was seriously damaged in the crash, which broke windows and crumbled walls of the building. There's no word yet on if there were any injuries or what led to the crash.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul finalizes 5 candidates for next police chief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of St. Paul has finalized its top five choices of candidates for the next police chief. The final list includes four candidates who currently serve with the St. Paul Police Department. "Selecting a police chief is one of the most critical decisions...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Hurricane Ian live cameras from Florida

Here's a live look from Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The camera views rotate every 25 seconds. The latest on Hurricane Ian: https://www.fox9.com/news/hurricane-ian-update-florida-wednesday-september-28-2022.
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

Hurricane Ian: U.S. Coast Guard's incredible rescues on Sanibel Island

Coast Guard crews have been rescuing people stranded in communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. An aircrew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami spent much of Thursday pulling residents and their pets from flooded neighborhoods on Sanibel Island. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane captured remarkable video from a camera mounted on his helmet.
SANIBEL, FL

