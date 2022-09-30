Read full article on original website
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Man accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her over the weekend dies in New Bedford jail
A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her on fire has died in a South Coast jail. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced Saturday that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Mass. man accused of killing mother dies after ‘medical emergency’ in jail cell
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
Edgartown man arraigned on fraud and theft charges
On Monday in Dukes County Superior Court, George Pyden, 55, of Edgartown pleaded not guilty to three counts of larceny over $250 by single scheme, one count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, and four counts of workers compensation fraud. Pyden was arraigned via Zoom. His attorney, Callan Stein,...
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
Massachusetts man arrested for murder of mother after body found burning on front lawn
Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced today that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 pm Friday night. Upon arrival,...
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash
One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
New Bedford man indicted in connection with apartment rental scam on the South Coast
Defendant Targeted Prospective Tenants in Spanish-Speaking and Immigrant Communities. “A New Bedford man has been indicted in connection with a rental scam that defrauded prospective tenants in Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities looking for affordable housing, and for threatening the life of a witness, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Victor...
Man killed while walking on I-93 in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on I-93 South in Dorchester. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man hit a guardrail while driving on I-93 South around 2:30 a.m. Because he couldn’t use his car, he began walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12.
New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
