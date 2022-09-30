ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Edna Mae Davis

( February 15, 1937 - October 02, 2022 ) Mrs. Edna Mae Davis went home to her earthly Father in Heaven Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the age of 85. A visitation for Mrs. Davis will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00A.M. prior to the graveside service at 11:00 A.M. at the Young Blood Cemetery located at County Road 3006 in Newton, Texas.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Cleve James Sharp, Sr.

Cleve James Sharp Sr. of Silsbee passed away early in the morning on October 1, 2022, at the age of 69. The oldest of seven children, Cleve was born to Clifford Harmon & Mildred Inez Sharp on April 20, 1953. He was preceded in death by both parents; two younger...
SILSBEE, TX
kjas.com

Nancy Wilkerson

Nancy Lee Wilkerson, age 85, native and resident of Newton County, Texas, transitioned on September 23, 2022. Graveside Services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Pinehill Cemetery, CR 4062 in the Jamestown Community. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 09/26/22 to 10/02/22

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER (SIMPLE ASSAULT) OOC FM22-013J2;FM22-014J2;FM22-015J2;FM22-016J2;FM22-017J2. HARBOUR, ANGELA DENISE 46 F W BURKEVILLE, TX 75932. JCSO FM19-0039J4;T19-0258J4-1;26843;2022-30647;75735. THEFT CLASS C. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID. FTA/POSS CS PG 1 <1G. BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR/FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE GIVE FALSE INFO. FTA/FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Bobby Joe Saulsbury

A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate the Life of Bobby Joe Saulsbury will be 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home, Jasper, Texas, with Graveside services following at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. Bobby Joe Saulsbury passed away at home...
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Tyler Co joins Sabine Co in enacting a BURN BAN

Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban. This comes after local fire departments have been begging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County was very proactive in putting in a burn ban on September 27th, the same day...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Harvest Church Community Health Fair will be Thu, Oct 6th

Harvest Church on South Wheeler Street in Jasper will host a Community Health Fair on Thursday, October 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Organizers say visitors can play games, receive gifts, win prizes, and take home food boxes. The event is sponsored by Southeast Texas Food Bank, Amerigroup Insurance,...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Local nursing home to celebrate 48 years in business on Tue, Oct 11th

Jasper’s Timber Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will celebrate 48 years in business on Tuesday, October 11th. Officials at the facility say the public is invited to drop by and enjoy appetizers and cake, and to meet both staff members and residents beginning at 2:00 p.m. The facility also...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022

Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX
kjas.com

City council votes in special session and gives police a raise

The Jasper City Council on Monday convened in a specially called meeting and following very little discussion voted to approve an increase in pay for the officers of the Jasper Police Department. The motion to do so was made by council member David Shultz and was seconded by council member Anderson Land and passed unanimously with all voting for except for council member Michael Daniel who was not present for the meeting.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Firefighters worked to keep grass fire away from a house

Local firefighters were busy late Tuesday afternoon working to keep a grass fire from reaching a house. Meanwhile, the owner says a neighbor is to blame for starting a fire and then leaving it unattended – not once, but twice. The Burkeville Fire Department responded shortly before 5:00 to...
BURKEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Power line falls setting field on fire

With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Newton County church burglaries under investigation

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE

