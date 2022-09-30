The Jasper City Council on Monday convened in a specially called meeting and following very little discussion voted to approve an increase in pay for the officers of the Jasper Police Department. The motion to do so was made by council member David Shultz and was seconded by council member Anderson Land and passed unanimously with all voting for except for council member Michael Daniel who was not present for the meeting.

