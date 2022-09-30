ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Supports ‘Brave, Defiant’ Women Of Iran Protesting The Death Of Mahsa Amini, 22

By Kelby Vera
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has voiced her support for the protests currently taking over Iran. The activist/actress, 47, posted a somber tribute to the “fearless” Iranian women who have taken to the streets following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of the country’s “morality police.”

Angelina Jolie voiced her support for the ‘fearless’ women protesting in Iran. (Shutterstock)

“Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran,” she wrote, along with a carousel of women demonstrating, which you can see here. “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

In the photos, throngs of women spoke out against Mahsa’s death. They carried photos and raised up white flowers, which have become a symbol of their fight. Others were seen defiantly cutting their hair off in protest.

Mahsa, 22, was found dead on Sep. 16, after being detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely. Authorities maintain she died of natural causes, while her body showed signs of brutality postmortem.

Since the protests began, Iran’s riot police were deployed in full force. Over 70 citizens are believed to be dead following the violent clashes.

Angelina Jolie holds a press conference during a visit to Jordan’s Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees on Jan. 28, 2018. (Raad Adayleh/AP/Shutterstock)

Angelina went on to lambast the police for their brutality. “Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled,” she declared. “They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.” Ending with a message of solidarity, she wrote, “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

Her pleas for Iran came at the same time she urged followers to pay attention to Pakistan, following “devastation caused by severe flooding.” In the post, which you can see here, Angelina was seen meeting with displaced Pakistanis and Afghan refugees. She explained, “The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe… Be aware of the climate catastrophe that we are seeing more regularly.”

The actress is known for her advocacy around the world. She serves as a Special Envoy for the United Nation’s commission for refugees and has testified on Capitol Hill on several occasions.

