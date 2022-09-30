How To Achieve The Perfect Ponytail For Fall In 4 Simple Steps From An Expert Stylist

Image Credit: Hairuwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to switch up your hairstyles this season, then look no further, because just in time for fall, HollywoodLife spoke with hairstylist and the Education and Product Development Manager for HairUWear, Christina Jones, on how to get the perfect ponytail in four simple steps.

Christina revealed that the ponytail is going to be huge for fall and they’re going to be “full and polished.” She admitted, “If you can create even a small ponytail with your own hair, you can achieve this trending fall style with Hairdo clip-on ponytail extensions.”

A ponytail is a tried and true hairstyle that can be dressed up or down and tons of celebrities have tried out the look. Jennifer Lopez loves a high pony with a voluminous, wavy tail while Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have tried the sleek, slicked-back high pony with a pin-straight tail. There are so many different varieties of the look and if you want to create a gorgeous, full ponytail, follow Christina’s steps below:

Step 1: “Put your own hair into a high ponytail or half up/half down ponytail, either slicked back or styled with a soft, fuller root.

Step 2: “Clip Hairdo’s 18″ Simply Curly Claw Clip Pony on top of, or just above your own ponytail. It couldn’t be easier!

Pro Tip #1: “Prefer a smoother texture? Hairdo ponytails are heat-friendly so you can flat iron to change up your look.

Pro Tip #2: “For a look that pairs perfectly with fall turtlenecks, add a Hairdo clip-in bang in the same shade as your Hairdo ponytail.”