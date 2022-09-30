ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

How To Achieve The Perfect Ponytail For Fall In 4 Simple Steps From An Expert Stylist

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287i6s_0iH6Ebym00
Image Credit: Hairuwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to switch up your hairstyles this season, then look no further, because just in time for fall, HollywoodLife spoke with hairstylist and the Education and Product Development Manager for HairUWear, Christina Jones, on how to get the perfect ponytail in four simple steps.

Christina revealed that the ponytail is going to be huge for fall and they’re going to be “full and polished.” She admitted, “If you can create even a small ponytail with your own hair, you can achieve this trending fall style with Hairdo clip-on ponytail extensions.”

A ponytail is a tried and true hairstyle that can be dressed up or down and tons of celebrities have tried out the look. Jennifer Lopez loves a high pony with a voluminous, wavy tail while Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have tried the sleek, slicked-back high pony with a pin-straight tail. There are so many different varieties of the look and if you want to create a gorgeous, full ponytail, follow Christina’s steps below:

Step 1: “Put your own hair into a high ponytail or half up/half down ponytail, either slicked back or styled with a soft, fuller root.

Step 2: “Clip Hairdo’s 18″ Simply Curly Claw Clip Pony on top of, or just above your own ponytail. It couldn’t be easier!

Pro Tip #1: “Prefer a smoother texture? Hairdo ponytails are heat-friendly so you can flat iron to change up your look.

Pro Tip #2: “For a look that pairs perfectly with fall turtlenecks, add a Hairdo clip-in bang in the same shade as your Hairdo ponytail.”

Comments / 3

Related
thebrag.com

Miley Cyrus’ dad is engaged to a young Australian singer

Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Rae Cyrus is reportedly engaged to a young Australian singer just months after divorcing his ex-wife of 28-years, Tish Cyrus. According to The Sun, Bille Rae Cyrus recently popped the question to Sydney singer Firerose, who he met last year when they collaborated on a song called ‘New Day’.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
MLB
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RadarOnline

'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry

David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Christina Jones
Person
Jennifer Lopez
SheKnows

David Beckham Is ‘Appalled’ By His Son, Brooklyn, Airing Family Drama With His New Wife: ‘We Don’t Do This in Our Family’

David Beckham reportedly confronted his 23-year-old son Brooklyn after his new wife Nicola Peltz gave a candid interview with Grazia Magazine. In it, Peltz opened up about headlines that reported her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were butting heads. The actress addressed the root of the rumors, which revolved around a dust-up with her wedding dress. The interview allegedly upset David.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stylist#Ponytail
Daily Mail

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are the picture of elegance in black ensembles at George and Amal Clooney's first-ever Albie Awards

George and Amal Clooney played host at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library in New York City on Thursday. The awards, which honor people who have devoted their lives to justice, were named after Justice Albie Sachs, a lawyer and former judge who was imprisoned for his fight to end apartheid in South Africa.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West After His ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘You’re A Bully & A Joke’

Gigi Hadid wasn’t afraid to stand up to Kanye West after the rapper took to his Instagram to publicly attack Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his Paris fashion show, where he wore a shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” Gigi, 27, wasn’t having any of it, and called out Kanye, 45, for going after the editor. “You’re a bully and a joke,” she wrote on Tuesday, October 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Kylie Jenner Fully Nailed the Bride of Frankenstein Updo

Kylie Jenner officially sent a dagger through our hearts in custom Schiaparelli Haute Contour with an equally striking hairstyle. On September 29, she arrived in France to attend the Schiaparelli Spring 2023 presentation. While her neck was adorned in a black pendant choker, her updo rose high with multiple details woven throughout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz attend Victoria’s tearful fashion show amid rift

City of Lights? More like City of Love. Newly married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz supported his mom, Victoria Beckham, at her first Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, sitting front row along with dad David Beckham and siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, amid family drama. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned a photo on Instagram of her children with Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. The young couple, who arrived separately from the Beckham family,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction

AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
245K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy