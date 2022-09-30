ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New eBook From Jon Peddie Research Discusses the Expanding Use of GPUs in Engineering Simulations

TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Jon Peddie Research (JPR) today announced the availability of its free eBook titled Accelerating and Advancing CAE. Since the start of the year, Jon Peddie Research and Nvidia conducted interviews with leading computer-aided engineering (CAE) software vendors such as Altair, Ansys, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, and Siemens Digital Industries Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005297/en/ CPU vs. GPU performance over time. The performance of CAE applications on GPUs has improved dramatically. (Graphic: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com

Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar

On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
scitechdaily.com

New Air Filter Features Excellent Performance and Endurance in Harsh Environments

A high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments has been designed by a team of researchers. Featuring excellent mechanical properties, the sponge is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has great potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
Phys.org

Researchers unveil mystery inside lithium oxygen batteries

With a high energy density, Li-O2 batteries have become a state-of-the-art battery technology. Inside the Li-O2 battery, the generation and disintegration of the discharged product solid lithium peroxide (Li2O2) have a significant effect on the battery's performance. Previous research has shed little light on Li2O2 's form and distribution inside, leaving questions regarding the trend and contributing factor of internal Li2O2 's change in form and size unanswered.
PV Tech

Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency

Researchers have claimed a record 30.1% conversion efficiency for four-terminal perovskite-silicon PV tandem cells. Achieved by combining a perovskite solar cell with conventional silicon solar cell technologies, the result was presented during the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion in Milan, Italy last week. In four-terminal tandem devices, the...
elearningindustry.com

Will Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Have An Impact On App Development?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained widespread popularity in recent years, with its application flooding every business sector. AI has gained astonishingly great acceptance in the world of portable technology, by making various functions available at your fingertips. The fast speed of AI development, and accomplishments in automation, automated vehicles, the capacity to beat people at mind games, and computerized user support mean that AI is a progressive technology that will receive extraordinary rewards over the long haul.
hackernoon.com

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways

Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
3printr.com

BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing

BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
thefastmode.com

A1 Belarus Tests Unmanned Helicopter to Carry Out Remote Monitoring of Base Station

A1 Belarus announced that it used an unmanned helicopter to monitor the base station remotely. The data transmitted from the drone via the A1 mobile network helped to compile a detailed 3D model of the object in order to assess the condition of the radio equipment installed on it and the structure itself. In the future, the company plans to make such studies a permanent part of monitoring the technical condition of its network.
Phys.org

Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon

Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
Nature.com

A Dataset of 3D Structural and Simulated Transport Properties of Complex Porous Media

Physical processes that occur within porous materials have wide-ranging applications including - but not limited to - carbon sequestration, battery technology, membranes, oil and gas, geothermal energy, nuclear waste disposal, water resource management. The equations that describe these physical processes have been studied extensively; however, approximating them numerically requires immense computational resources due to the complex behavior that arises from the geometrically-intricate solid boundary conditions in porous materials. Here, we introduce a new dataset of unprecedented scale and breadth, DRP-372: a catalog of 3D geometries, simulation results, and structural properties of samples hosted on the Digital Rocks Portal. The dataset includes 1736 flow and electrical simulation results on 217 samples, which required more than 500 core years of computation. This data can be used for many purposes, such as constructing empirical models, validating new simulation codes, and developing machine learning algorithms that closely match the extensive purely-physical simulation. This article offers a detailed description of the contents of the dataset including the data collection, simulation schemes, and data validation.
ctemag.com

SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem

AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.
Nature.com

Neck-shaft angle measurement in children: accuracy of the conventional radiography-based (2D) methods compared to 3D reconstructions

Aim of this study was to examine the accuracy of widely used conventional radiography-based (2D) neck-shaft angle measurements compared to 3D reconstruction. In our retrospective study, EOS 2D/3D images of 156 patients (312 limbs) were selected from our database (4"“16Â years old: 6 girls and 6 boys/year), where no pathology was revealed. Using the 2D modality of the EOS method neck-shaft angle was measured using the "biggest diameter" and "circle fitting" techniques to define the femoral neck axis and 1/3, 1/2 and full femur to determine the femoral shaft axis. EOS 3D reconstructions of same images were also performed and a comparison of 2D and 3D results was made. We did not find any significant difference between accuracy of the four examined 2D methods, although the deviation between 2 and 3D results was considerable (average difference: 5.11"“5.58Â°, p"‰<"‰0,001). In 31% of the cases, difference was more than 10Â°. Only femoral torsion showed significant influence on the difference (correlation coefficient: 0.380, p"‰<"‰0.001). We did not find a clinically significant difference between the examined 2D methods, although their accuracy was highly questionable compared to 3D results. We suggest using any 3D imaging method for surgical planning and in uncertain cases.
Nature.com

Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm

To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
technologynetworks.com

One-Chip-Fits-All: Biofabrication of Hydrogel Fiber Architectures Using Flow Focusing Microfluidics

Cell-laden hydrogel microfiber structures developed by microfluidic technologies represent an exciting approach to recapitulating the architecture and functionality of biological tissues at the microscale. Moreover, they are valuable in the modeling of distinct 3D environments, such as the multicellular compartments in cancer models. However, creating a wide range of multi-compartment microfibers with complex shapes and compositions has so far only been possible by using individually engineered microfluidic set-ups that constantly need to be tuned. This article discusses an innovative biofabrication method that uses a single 3D hydrodynamic flow focusing chip to reproducibly and precisely generate different hydrogel configurations with specific geometries for various biological applications.
Nature.com

Accurate and fast identification of minimally prepared bacteria phenotypes using Raman spectroscopy assisted by machine learning

The worldwide increase of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a serious threat to human health. To avert the spread of AMR, fast reliable diagnostics tools that facilitate optimal antibiotic stewardship are an unmet need. In this regard, Raman spectroscopy promises rapid label- and culture-free identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) in a single step. However, even though many Raman-based bacteria-identification and AST studies have demonstrated impressive results, some shortcomings must be addressed. To bridge the gap between proof-of-concept studies and clinical application, we have developed machine learning techniques in combination with a novel data-augmentation algorithm, for fast identification of minimally prepared bacteria phenotypes and the distinctions of methicillin-resistant (MR) from methicillin-susceptible (MS) bacteria. For this we have implemented a spectral transformer model for hyper-spectral Raman images of bacteria. We show that our model outperforms the standard convolutional neural network models on a multitude of classification problems, both in terms of accuracy and in terms of training time. We attain more than 96% classification accuracy on a dataset consisting of 15 different classes and 95.6% classification accuracy for six MR"“MS bacteria species. More importantly, our results are obtained using only fast and easy-to-produce training and test data.
Aviation International News

Pratt & Whitney’s PW800 Engine Universe Unfolding Rapidly to Meet Growing Demand

Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW800 Business Aviation engine is poised to enter into service on a third platform—the Dassault Falcon 6X—in 2023. It has been an exciting few years for the Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) team that brought the engine to market. According to Anthony Rossi, vice president, Sales and Marketing at the company, a quick assessment of recent developments shows how the PW800 is rapidly achieving critical mass, as befits an engine of this pedigree.
