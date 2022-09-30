Read full article on original website
Related
A New eBook From Jon Peddie Research Discusses the Expanding Use of GPUs in Engineering Simulations
TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Jon Peddie Research (JPR) today announced the availability of its free eBook titled Accelerating and Advancing CAE. Since the start of the year, Jon Peddie Research and Nvidia conducted interviews with leading computer-aided engineering (CAE) software vendors such as Altair, Ansys, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, and Siemens Digital Industries Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005297/en/ CPU vs. GPU performance over time. The performance of CAE applications on GPUs has improved dramatically. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Biology Inspires a New Kind of Water-Based Circuit That Could Transform Computing
The future of neural network computing could be a little soggier than we were expecting. A team of physicists has successfully developed an ionic circuit – a processor based on the movements of charged atoms and molecules in an aqueous solution, rather than electrons in a solid semiconductor. Since...
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
Robot poses strong competition for important human job in creating ‘battery of the future’
ROBOTS may overtake the human workforce when it comes to building batteries in the future. Researchers are constantly trying to develop the next efficient battery. With the right battery, the world can fully electrify trains, planes, and automobiles, and lower global gas consumption. However, innovations in the field of batteries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
New Air Filter Features Excellent Performance and Endurance in Harsh Environments
A high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments has been designed by a team of researchers. Featuring excellent mechanical properties, the sponge is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has great potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
Phys.org
Researchers unveil mystery inside lithium oxygen batteries
With a high energy density, Li-O2 batteries have become a state-of-the-art battery technology. Inside the Li-O2 battery, the generation and disintegration of the discharged product solid lithium peroxide (Li2O2) have a significant effect on the battery's performance. Previous research has shed little light on Li2O2 's form and distribution inside, leaving questions regarding the trend and contributing factor of internal Li2O2 's change in form and size unanswered.
PV Tech
Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency
Researchers have claimed a record 30.1% conversion efficiency for four-terminal perovskite-silicon PV tandem cells. Achieved by combining a perovskite solar cell with conventional silicon solar cell technologies, the result was presented during the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion in Milan, Italy last week. In four-terminal tandem devices, the...
elearningindustry.com
Will Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Have An Impact On App Development?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained widespread popularity in recent years, with its application flooding every business sector. AI has gained astonishingly great acceptance in the world of portable technology, by making various functions available at your fingertips. The fast speed of AI development, and accomplishments in automation, automated vehicles, the capacity to beat people at mind games, and computerized user support mean that AI is a progressive technology that will receive extraordinary rewards over the long haul.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
3printr.com
BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing
BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
thefastmode.com
A1 Belarus Tests Unmanned Helicopter to Carry Out Remote Monitoring of Base Station
A1 Belarus announced that it used an unmanned helicopter to monitor the base station remotely. The data transmitted from the drone via the A1 mobile network helped to compile a detailed 3D model of the object in order to assess the condition of the radio equipment installed on it and the structure itself. In the future, the company plans to make such studies a permanent part of monitoring the technical condition of its network.
Phys.org
Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon
Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
Nature.com
A Dataset of 3D Structural and Simulated Transport Properties of Complex Porous Media
Physical processes that occur within porous materials have wide-ranging applications including - but not limited to - carbon sequestration, battery technology, membranes, oil and gas, geothermal energy, nuclear waste disposal, water resource management. The equations that describe these physical processes have been studied extensively; however, approximating them numerically requires immense computational resources due to the complex behavior that arises from the geometrically-intricate solid boundary conditions in porous materials. Here, we introduce a new dataset of unprecedented scale and breadth, DRP-372: a catalog of 3D geometries, simulation results, and structural properties of samples hosted on the Digital Rocks Portal. The dataset includes 1736 flow and electrical simulation results on 217 samples, which required more than 500 core years of computation. This data can be used for many purposes, such as constructing empirical models, validating new simulation codes, and developing machine learning algorithms that closely match the extensive purely-physical simulation. This article offers a detailed description of the contents of the dataset including the data collection, simulation schemes, and data validation.
ctemag.com
SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem
AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.
Nature.com
Neck-shaft angle measurement in children: accuracy of the conventional radiography-based (2D) methods compared to 3D reconstructions
Aim of this study was to examine the accuracy of widely used conventional radiography-based (2D) neck-shaft angle measurements compared to 3D reconstruction. In our retrospective study, EOS 2D/3D images of 156 patients (312 limbs) were selected from our database (4"“16Â years old: 6 girls and 6 boys/year), where no pathology was revealed. Using the 2D modality of the EOS method neck-shaft angle was measured using the "biggest diameter" and "circle fitting" techniques to define the femoral neck axis and 1/3, 1/2 and full femur to determine the femoral shaft axis. EOS 3D reconstructions of same images were also performed and a comparison of 2D and 3D results was made. We did not find any significant difference between accuracy of the four examined 2D methods, although the deviation between 2 and 3D results was considerable (average difference: 5.11"“5.58Â°, p"‰<"‰0,001). In 31% of the cases, difference was more than 10Â°. Only femoral torsion showed significant influence on the difference (correlation coefficient: 0.380, p"‰<"‰0.001). We did not find a clinically significant difference between the examined 2D methods, although their accuracy was highly questionable compared to 3D results. We suggest using any 3D imaging method for surgical planning and in uncertain cases.
Nature.com
Solution to the problem of bridge structure damage identification by a response surface method and an imperialist competitive algorithm
To increase the efficiency of structural damage identification (SDI) methods and timeously and accurately detect initial structural damage, this research develops an SDI method based on a response surface method (RSM) and an imperialist competitive algorithm (ICA). At first, a Latin hypercube design method is used for experimental design and selection of sample points based on RSM. Then, a high-order response surface surrogate model for the target frequency response and stiffness reduction factor is established. Finally, analysis of variance is performed to assess the overall goodness-of-fit and prediction accuracy of the established model. Then the results obtained are combined with structural dynamic response data to construct objective functions; furthermore, the optimal solution of parameter vector in the objective function is solved based on the ICA. Then damage positioning and quantification can be achieved according to location and degree of change in each parameter; finally, the RSM-ICA-based SDI method proposed is applied to damage identification of high-dimensional damaged simply-supported beam models. To verify the effectiveness of the proposed method, the damage identification results are compared with the results obtained from traditional optimization algorithms. The results indicate that: average errors in the structural stiffness parameters and natural frequency that are identified by the proposed method are 6.104% and 0.134% respectively. The RSM-ICA-based SDI method can more accurately identify the location and degree of damages with more significantly increased identification efficiency and better precision compared to traditional algorithms. This approach provides a novel means of solving SDI problems.
technologynetworks.com
One-Chip-Fits-All: Biofabrication of Hydrogel Fiber Architectures Using Flow Focusing Microfluidics
Cell-laden hydrogel microfiber structures developed by microfluidic technologies represent an exciting approach to recapitulating the architecture and functionality of biological tissues at the microscale. Moreover, they are valuable in the modeling of distinct 3D environments, such as the multicellular compartments in cancer models. However, creating a wide range of multi-compartment microfibers with complex shapes and compositions has so far only been possible by using individually engineered microfluidic set-ups that constantly need to be tuned. This article discusses an innovative biofabrication method that uses a single 3D hydrodynamic flow focusing chip to reproducibly and precisely generate different hydrogel configurations with specific geometries for various biological applications.
Nature.com
Accurate and fast identification of minimally prepared bacteria phenotypes using Raman spectroscopy assisted by machine learning
The worldwide increase of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a serious threat to human health. To avert the spread of AMR, fast reliable diagnostics tools that facilitate optimal antibiotic stewardship are an unmet need. In this regard, Raman spectroscopy promises rapid label- and culture-free identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) in a single step. However, even though many Raman-based bacteria-identification and AST studies have demonstrated impressive results, some shortcomings must be addressed. To bridge the gap between proof-of-concept studies and clinical application, we have developed machine learning techniques in combination with a novel data-augmentation algorithm, for fast identification of minimally prepared bacteria phenotypes and the distinctions of methicillin-resistant (MR) from methicillin-susceptible (MS) bacteria. For this we have implemented a spectral transformer model for hyper-spectral Raman images of bacteria. We show that our model outperforms the standard convolutional neural network models on a multitude of classification problems, both in terms of accuracy and in terms of training time. We attain more than 96% classification accuracy on a dataset consisting of 15 different classes and 95.6% classification accuracy for six MR"“MS bacteria species. More importantly, our results are obtained using only fast and easy-to-produce training and test data.
Aviation International News
Pratt & Whitney’s PW800 Engine Universe Unfolding Rapidly to Meet Growing Demand
Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW800 Business Aviation engine is poised to enter into service on a third platform—the Dassault Falcon 6X—in 2023. It has been an exciting few years for the Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) team that brought the engine to market. According to Anthony Rossi, vice president, Sales and Marketing at the company, a quick assessment of recent developments shows how the PW800 is rapidly achieving critical mass, as befits an engine of this pedigree.
Phys.org
For the longest time: Quantum computing engineers set new standard in silicon chip performance
Two milliseconds—or two thousandths of a second—is an extraordinarily long time in the world of quantum computing. On these timescales the blink of an eye—at one 10th of a second—is like an eternity. Now a team of researchers at UNSW Sydney has broken new ground in...
Comments / 0