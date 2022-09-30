Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
What Servant Leadership Is and How It Can Transform Your Business
Recent IT and technology advancements such as cloud computing and storage allow business owners access to unlimited IT capacity, which is impossible with hard storage methods. As IT systems become more complex, the continued optimization of cloud services will allow these companies to scale faster, be more flexible, and accelerate business operations.
Enbridge CEO Monaco to step down next year
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Monday Al Monaco will step down as its chief executive officer and president, effective Jan. 1 next year, and Greg Ebel will succeed him.
satnews.com
John Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced it has issued a satellite communications (SATCOM)-focused request for proposals (RFP) to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect its fleet of intelligent machines. This will enhance the satellite connectivity that Deere is already delivering to its customers today, and is a critical step in the company’s commitment to creating value for farmers around the world.
ffnews.com
Nium Appoints Payments Industry Leaders, Huey Lin and David Yates, to Board of Directors
Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, today announced the appointment of two new Board of Directors members, Huey Lin and David Yates. The new independent directors add deep experience in the global payments industry, having guided several organisations through stages of rapid growth. “As we look towards the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
fintechmagazine.com
How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn
Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
salestechstar.com
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
foodsafetynews.com
One-stop shop for food safety certification
An organization that puts the spotlight on the value of farmworkers in helping to keep this country’s fresh produce safe and healthy has moved another step forward in benefiting growers, retailers, farmworkers and consumers. Incubating since 2009, the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), which began certifying produce farms in 2014,...
CNET
Get CompTIA, AWS and Cisco Certified With This $35 Training Bundle
If you want to stay competitive on the job market, it's critical to make sure you're always developing new skills. And that's especially true in the IT field, where things can change pretty quickly. But whether you're looking to start a new career, or start moving up in your existing one, CramWise can help with the 2022 Certification Paths Bundle, covering CompTIA, AWS and Cisco qualifications. For just $35, you'll get access to over 30 hours of content that will prepare you for 13 different certification paths. That saves you over $400 compared with the usual price. However, this deal is only available for today, so be sure to get signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on this discount.
TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
Shareholders Versus Stakeholders: Why They Should Be in Accord To Be Successful
Happy shareholders are a good thing, of course, but shareholder value shouldn't be the only goal of a business.
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005087/en/ Mikael Carlsson, CEO, Forte Group (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
industrytoday.com
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
itsecuritywire.com
The Cyber AB Introduces New Training and Certification Subsidiary
The Cyber AB today announced the formation of a subsidiary organization independently responsible for developing the training and certification programs for credentialed individuals working within the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) initiative. The Cybersecurity Assessor and Instructor Certification Organization, LLC—known as the “CAICO”—now assumes the existing training, examination, and certification responsibilities for CMMC professionals that had previously resided under the direct auspices of The Cyber AB itself. These responsibilities include the oversight of formal CMMC training, CMMC high-stakes professional exams, and the certification of CMMC Assessors and Instructors.
Comments / 0