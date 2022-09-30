Read full article on original website
Jeremy Sisto Reveals Why His Daughter Charlie, 13, Now Goes by His Wife's Maiden Name
Jeremy Sisto is explaining why his daughter no longer uses his last name. While appearing on the Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, the FBI star, 47, shared that his 13-year-old daughter Charlie has started to use his wife's maiden name. Sisto shares daughter Charlie and son Bastian, 10, with wife Addie Lane.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
Hilaria Baldwin also shouted out husband Alec Baldwin's oldest daughter Ireland — whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Bassinger — in the family photo Hilaria Baldwin is settling into life as a mom of seven. On Monday, the author shared the first family photo since she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22. "Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team," she wrote, mentioning Alec's oldest daughter, on Instagram. "Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨." The couple is parents to...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Decries Angela's 'Very, Very Unfair' Objections to His Influencer Dreams
Michael Ilesanmi is standing up to Angela Deem's objections about his Instagram account. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nigerian-born Michael told his friends why he wasn't willing to give up his chance at being an Instagram influencer just to ease his wife's jealousy. "She...
Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead
Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo with All Four Kids from Milan Fashion Week: 'Amore'
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on a special moment she got to share with her kids. The SKIMS founder, 41, recently debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show during Milan Fashion Week, all while her kids — daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 — watched from the audience with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source
The Oscar-winning actor has been spending time with the model, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September As Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski continue to spend time together, an industry source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the actor is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress. PEOPLE previously reported that the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, have been hanging out in recent weeks. Now, multiple insiders are giving a clearer picture of the...
Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her close bond with her daughter and explains why she and Travis Barker haven't moved the whole family into one house yet Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a close bond with her baby girl. Opening up about her 10-year-old daughter Penelope during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder says that she and her only daughter have co-slept for years. "She's slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has...
Usher Shares Photos of His 'Lil Bosses' Sire and Sovereign in Suits Celebrating Their Birthdays
Usher is raising two "lil bosses!" The R&B star shared pictures from a photo shoot for son Sire Castrello and daughter Sovereign Bo in celebration of their birthdays. He began by posting Sovereign's photos in celebration of her second birthday on Sept. 24. The toddler is adorably dressed in a suit with her hair in pigtails.
Nick Viall Shares His Biggest Dating Mistake: I Prioritized 'My Ego Over My Heart'
Nick Viall is opening up about his journey to finding love. The former Bachelor star, 42, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to discuss his new book Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday, relationships, hook-up culture and what he's learned along the way. When asked by...
Coldplay Postpones Shows as Chris Martin Recovers from Lung Infection: 'Please Accept Our Apologies'
"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon," Coldplay said in a statement Coldplay has been forced to postpone their upcoming Brazil shows after revealing frontman Chris Martin is battling a "serious lung infection." On Tuesday, the British group released a statement to fans on their official site as well as on Twitter. "With deep regret we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," they stated. "Due...
Melinda French Gates Opens Up About 'Unbelievably Painful' Divorce: 'I Just Couldn't Stay in That Marriage'
Melinda French Gates says her divorce from ex-husband Bill Gates was "unbelievably painful." The philanthropist, 58, opened up about her split from the 66-year-old Microsoft co-founder in an interview with Fortune magazine published Monday, more than a year after their divorce was finalized in August 2021. The couple filed for...
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says 'I Can't Really Give Myself to Anyone Emotionally' amid Divorce
Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is embracing a new chapter in her life following her split from husband Michael Darby. Ashley revealed that she is slowly getting back into the dating pool while still living with Michael and their sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1, in their Arlington, Virginia, home.
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
Charli D'Amelio had a few extra jitters on Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars thanks to her boyfriend Landon Barker's dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. "I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot," Charli,...
Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'
Producer Michael G. Wilson said the character of James Bond "isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off" The James Bond casting team will be looking for a seasoned actor. Since Daniel Craig is done playing 007 after last year's No Time to Die, the team behind the popular spy franchise is deliberating on his successor. Longtime Bond producer Michael G. Wilson recently told Deadline that casting hasn't started yet, but they won't be considering young actors. "We've tried looking at younger...
Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her New Documentary About Endometriosis: 'So Proud'
Corinne Fox is the executive producer of Below the Belt, a film that follows several women suffering from endometriosis — which Corinne also dealt with in 2018 Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter's full-circle moment. On Monday, the actor and singer, 54, gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter Corinne Foxx for her documentary aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain. Corinne, 28, posted an Instagram video featuring old photos of herself in...
Naomi Watts Recalls Being Told Her Career Would Be 'Over at 40': 'That Just Made Me So Mad'
Naomi Watts said in a new interview that Hollywood has to "get comfortable with" women aging Naomi Watts was told her career could be on the downturn almost as soon as she broke through in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Watts, 54, said that around the time she starred in David Lynch's 2001 film Mulholland Drive, she was told her career could be over by the time she hit 40 years old. "I was told, 'You better get a lot done because it's...
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Was 'Very Emotional' on The Fabelmans Set: 'He Was Crying a Lot'
"It's very directly based on his life and pretty much everything that happens in the movie is something that happened to him," Rogen said The Fabelmans set was an emotional one, according to Seth Rogen. At the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity birthday extravaganza on Saturday, Rogen, 40, shared with reporters that filming the movie, which is inspired by the events of Steven Spielberg's life, was an emotional experience for its award-winning director. "It was a very emotional experience. He was crying a lot on set," Rogen recalled. Rogen, who...
Watch Megan Fox Create a Futuristic Inspired Makeup Look on Machine Gun Kelly
Thousands on followers watched as Megan Fox gave fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a makeover on Instagram Live Monday night Machine Gun Kelly was given quite the makeover by fiancée Megan Fox and his assistant Olivia Stone on Instagram live. On Monday night in a London hotel room, roughly 15,000 of his 9.7 million Instagram followers tuned in as the 32-year-old musician requested an Avatar and Doja Cat inspired look from the future — the year 3050 to be exact. MGK is currently in Europe for his Mainstream Sellout world...
America Ferrera Says Her Workout Routine Has 'Really Evolved' Over the Years: 'I Want to Enjoy It'
"I want to move because I can, because it feels good, and because it always makes my day better," America Ferrera — who has partnered with Zumba for its new program — tells PEOPLE America Ferrera likes to make the most of her workout routine. "I love moving my body. I try [to work out] once a day," Ferrera tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think my relationship to moving my body and working out has really evolved, and I'm in a place where I just want to enjoy it....
Florence Pugh Plays a Nurse Searching for Answers in Haunting Trailer for The Wonder
Florence Pugh's character in The Wonder is striving "to find out the truth" about an 11-year-old girl who hasn't eaten for four months Florence Pugh's newest role will have audiences on the edge of their seats. The 26-year-old actress stars as an English nurse trying to crack the case of why an 11-year-old girl hasn't eaten in four months in The Wonder, an upcoming Netflix period drama-thriller based on the 2016 Emma Donoghue (Room) book of the same name. An official trailer for The Wonder, released Tuesday, shows Pugh's character Lib Wright arriving...
