FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit

NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload

When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
According to the Study, 7,119KG of Human Garbage Was Detected on the Surface of Mars

According to research published in The Conversion, humans have left a significant quantity of trash on the surface of Mars over the period of 50 years of exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars in 14 distinct missions, several of which are currently ongoing.
Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’

Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month

Hurricane Ian has battered the U.S. Atlantic coast this week, causing widespread destruction and killing at least 30 people. As Ian approached the Florida coast NASA made the decision to roll its Space Launch System rocket off the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and back inside its building. With the hurricane having moved past Florida, NASA has now confirmed that the rocket was not damaged and has set a new date for the next launch attempt.
This astronaut trains by flying fighter jets. We went along for the ride.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - We're heading down the runway, gaining speed for takeoff when the pilot says it calmly, matter-of-fact and without warning: "afterburner." I can barely make him out over the roar of the engines, but then the MiG-29 fighter jet we're strapped into leaps to what feels like warp speed, points up severely and starts banking right with a force that shifts the horizon and fills me with a flash of panic. It feels like some part of me is left on the tarmac - my stomach most likely, or perhaps a vital organ. It's a hollow, unbalanced sensation that leaves me with an unsettling thought: I'm in real trouble.
Falcon 9 Rocket to Send More SpaceX Satellites Into Orbit

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon with plans to send additional satellites into orbit. This will be SpaceX's ninth launch, this time delivering 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to support global internet users. The launch is planned for 4:56 p.m....
Construction Begins on the World’s Largest Steerable Radio Telescope

Radio astronomy has been in flux lately. With the permanent loss of the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico, a new global power has taken center stage in humanity’s search for radio signals – China. Recently the Chinese announced the start of work on a new milestone telescope, which will eventually make it the biggest moveable one in the world.
