Read full article on original website
Related
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.
Destructive solar event destroyed 38 SpaceX Starlink satellites, costing Elon Musk's company tens of millions in losses
A solar 'destruction event' earlier this year destroyed 38 of Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - costing his company tens of millions of dollars in losses. SpaceX launched 49 its low-latency internet satellites into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on February 3 - seemingly without incident at first. Around that...
Engadget
NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit
NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
NASA hit an asteroid with a spacecraft: Now what?
NASA made history last week after successfully striking an asteroid with an autonomous spacecraft as the world's first planetary defense mission. While it was an exciting moment, it won't be the last part of the mission.
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasa spots ‘mysterious protective shield’ around distant galaxy while exploring with Hubble Space Telescope
NASA has found 'protective shields' around faraway galaxies via its Hubble Space Telescope. For many years, scientists believed that a protective halo of hot, ionized gas – dubbed the "Magellanic corona" – existed. This stream of material was believed to exist between the Milky Way’s most massive companions...
freightwaves.com
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload
When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
natureworldnews.com
According to the Study, 7,119KG of Human Garbage Was Detected on the Surface of Mars
According to research published in The Conversion, humans have left a significant quantity of trash on the surface of Mars over the period of 50 years of exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars in 14 distinct missions, several of which are currently ongoing.
Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’
Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
Digital Trends
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undamaged by hurricane, will launch next month
Hurricane Ian has battered the U.S. Atlantic coast this week, causing widespread destruction and killing at least 30 people. As Ian approached the Florida coast NASA made the decision to roll its Space Launch System rocket off the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and back inside its building. With the hurricane having moved past Florida, NASA has now confirmed that the rocket was not damaged and has set a new date for the next launch attempt.
scitechdaily.com
NASA and SpaceX Investigating Hubble Telescope Orbital Reboost To Add Years to Its Operational Life
On Thursday, September 22, NASA and SpaceX signed an unfunded Space Act Agreement to study the feasibility of a SpaceX and Polaris Program idea to boost the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope into a higher orbit with the Dragon spacecraft, at no cost to the U.S. government. There are currently...
Houston Chronicle
This astronaut trains by flying fighter jets. We went along for the ride.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - We're heading down the runway, gaining speed for takeoff when the pilot says it calmly, matter-of-fact and without warning: "afterburner." I can barely make him out over the roar of the engines, but then the MiG-29 fighter jet we're strapped into leaps to what feels like warp speed, points up severely and starts banking right with a force that shifts the horizon and fills me with a flash of panic. It feels like some part of me is left on the tarmac - my stomach most likely, or perhaps a vital organ. It's a hollow, unbalanced sensation that leaves me with an unsettling thought: I'm in real trouble.
KITV.com
Out-of-service satellites must be removed within 5 years, FCC says
Satellites that are no longer in service must get out of the sky far more quickly under a new rule adopted by US federal regulators Thursday — and it's all in the name of combating the garbage in Earth's orbit. Unused satellites in low-Earth orbit, which is the area...
SpaceNews.com
Space surveillance telescope developed by the U.S. begins operations in Australia
WASHINGTON — A deep-space telescope developed in the United States and relocated to Australia has been declared operational this month. “With testing complete, the Space Surveillance Telescope will allow greater space domain awareness,” Australia’s Department of Defence said in a statement Sept. 30. The Space Surveillance Telescope,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Falcon 9 Rocket to Send More SpaceX Satellites Into Orbit
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon with plans to send additional satellites into orbit. This will be SpaceX's ninth launch, this time delivering 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to support global internet users. The launch is planned for 4:56 p.m....
Universe Today
Construction Begins on the World’s Largest Steerable Radio Telescope
Radio astronomy has been in flux lately. With the permanent loss of the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico, a new global power has taken center stage in humanity’s search for radio signals – China. Recently the Chinese announced the start of work on a new milestone telescope, which will eventually make it the biggest moveable one in the world.
Comments / 0