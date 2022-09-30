Read full article on original website
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian's wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee...
Georgia deputy helps groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy helped a groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding by giving him a ride, officials say. According to WSB-TV, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Friday helped rescue a groom who crashed his car on the way to his wedding.
Revival sought for pastor's lawsuit over COVID restrictions
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor's damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and...
California police link 2 additional shootings to alleged Stockton serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in California have linked two additional shootings to a suspected serial killer in Northern California who has killed five men since July. Stockton police officials said late Monday night that two April 2021 shootings, including a fatal one in Oakland, have been linked to the case. The additions bring the total number of homicides to six.
Northern California police seek ‘person of interest’ in 5 murders committed since July
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Northern California are investigating a string of five murders since July that they believe have been the work of the same killer or killers. Stockton police officials have released a grainy surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. Authorities also announced last week that the city is providing a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Stepmother kidnapped, castrated her stepson, deputies say
Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
