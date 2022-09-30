ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

What Logan Bonner said about his Utah State playing career being over

By Trent Wood
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTHeC_0iH6E3FR00
Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) runs with the ball while playing the UConn Huskies at the Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The Aggies won 31-20. Bonner suffered an injury three games later and is now out for the season. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Logan Bonner will go down in Utah State history as a record-breaking quarterback and more importantly a conference championship-winning quarterback.

His Aggies career is over earlier than expected, though.

Utah State coach Blake Anderson announced Thursday night following Utah State’s loss to rival BYU that Bonner suffered a season-ending foot injury the week prior against UNLV.

On Friday, Bonner confirmed the news on social media, and said his piece regarding his Utah State football career, which has now come to an end.

“Aggie nation, I want to say thank you for giving this Texas boy a chance to represent this university and welcoming me into your city with open arms,” Bonner wrote on Twitter. “Sadly my time at USU has come to an end with a season-ending injury. I have given my heart and soul into this program, but now it’s time to give that energy to the program in a different way.

“To my teammates, coaches, the entire football staff, from strength to trainers to equipment, and to everyone I talk to every day — I love each and every one of you. I am so sorry for how things have ended but I truly have no regrets.”

Bonner struggled mightily this season in his return from offseason surgery on the same foot. In four games played, he threw for 753 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, while holding a quarterback rating of 23.5.

Related

It was a far cry from what Bonner accomplished in 2021, when he broke multiple Utah State football records, outperforming great Aggies quarterbacks like Chuckie Keaton and Jordan Love, en route to leading USU to the Mountain West Conference title.

For his Utah State career, which began after he transferred to USU after the 2020 season, Bonner threw for 4,381 yards, 42 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Bonner will remain with the Utah State football team for the remainder of the season, serving as a mentor to now-starting quarterback Cooper Legas .

The pair are exceptionally close and have been since Bonner arrived at Utah State.

“Me and Logan are really close,” Legas said. “Any time he had to come out, he’d be right in my ear, telling me what he saw. I’ve had his back and he’s had mine.

“Some of the stuff he did this year, the turnovers that don’t look good, I’ve had his back through it. I’ve been there for him and now that he is out he has been totally supportive of me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Idaho State Journal

One of Utah's largest skateboard parks has been built near Idaho border

Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed last month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum, Utah. Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake in northern Utah. Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other...
HYRUM, UT
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Anderson
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Braun#State Of Utah#Utah State Aggies#Heart And Soul#American Football#College Football#Utah State#Byu#Unlv#Usu
ABC4

Bountiful PD looking for theft, graffiti suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti. If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918. No further information is currently […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles. Two patients were reportedly […]
HOOPER, UT
ABC4

Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine

UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Gephardt Daily

Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert. Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Target it isn't, but HomeGoods will occupy part of 400 North building

Editor's Note: This article has been modified to correct an inaccurate street reference pointed out by a reader, and an incomplete description of HomeGoods inventory has been removed. Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Charges filed in fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Cache County

A man who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last week is now facing felony charges in the 1st District Court related to the incident. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, faces one count of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, third-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, class-A driving under the influence and four other misdemeanors and infractions.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy