Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Thursday.

300 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.

400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

Delphos Avenue at Richie Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

Hill Street at South Shawnee Street, Lima — a traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

South Jameson Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Thursday.

700 block of West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

East Kibby Street at South Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

900 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Thursday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday night.

1100 block of South Union Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Friday morning.

1000 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Friday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

