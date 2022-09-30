Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Thursday.
300 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.
400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
Delphos Avenue at Richie Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
Hill Street at South Shawnee Street, Lima — a traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
South Jameson Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Thursday.
700 block of West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
East Kibby Street at South Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
900 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of destruction of property Thursday.
Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday night.
1100 block of South Union Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Friday morning.
1000 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Friday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
