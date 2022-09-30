ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

10 people found in contempt for no-shows to jury duty

By Jessica Orozco
 4 days ago
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed held 10 people in contempt for failing to show up for jury duty recently.

The two judges each held five people in contempt, with Kohlrieser issuing bench warrants for two people who didn’t show up to their contempt hearings. Reed issued one bench warrant for an individual who didn’t show.

Kohlrieser said she summoned 70 people to a trial two weeks ago and only 16 showed and Reed summoned 70 with 18 showing. Reed ordered the sheriff to issue summonses to people out in public to appear the next day to allow Charles Marshall’s felonious assault trial to continue.

Those who were found in contempt were ordered to pay a $50 fine. If they don’t show up to future appearances, this amount could increase.

Comments / 11

Kimberly Heckler Dunnigan
4d ago

I would not show either! Allen Co. Justice System is a joke. Just a waste of time for good hardworking people! Judges, what a joke you’re to your community

Reply
6
Chris Buchanan
3d ago

Deputies showing up in droves in front of Meijer, Menards and Lowes to get people for jury duty the next day is wrong. I know it's legal but still wrong. People have lives , jobs and family responsibilities.

Reply
3
Craig Wiess
4d ago

Took my father to the courthouse, he had a summons for jury duty, they took him off jury duty for medical reasons, wheelchair bound on oxygen and falls asleep easily. They removed my name as well since I am his caregiver.

Reply
2
Lima News

Suspect in J’s bar fight sentenced on unrelated charges

LIMA — A Lima man who eluded law enforcement for several months following his indictment in March on charges related to a bar fight that left a local man with serious injuries was sentenced Tuesday on unrelated charges. Tysheen Polk, 26, was indicted in June 2021 on two counts...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets probation for trespassing, eating banana

LIMA — A Lima man with a criminal record will spend four years on community control for breaking into a woman’s home and eating a banana. Bradley Dietrich, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary Monday morning for trespassing into a home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Aug. 4.
LIMA, OH
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets six years for shooting

LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor

GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
BRADFORD, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene

VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
#In Contempt#Jury Duty
hometownstations.com

Law enforcement seeking suspect in stabbing outside Our Daily Bread

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police officers are searching for a person who stabbed a woman multiple times outside of Our Daily Bread. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a domestic dispute between a man and a woman led to the woman being stabbed in the neck. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's and is believed to be in serious condition.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

No suspects in Lima shooting Monday morning

LIMA — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a Monday morning shooting in Lima that left two men injured. According to a statement issued by the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday to the area of State Street and Lincoln Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Crime Victim Services warns of scammers

LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Lima News

Police calls

400 block of South Pine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 500 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 400 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 600 block of West...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Scam Reported in Wyandot County

A telephone scam continues to target Wyandot County citizens. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated that the caller will sometimes identify themselves as a deputy and tell the person they called that they did not show for a court hearing. The caller may say they have a warrant for...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man in alleged drug ring attempts to suppress evidence

LIMA — A Lima man accused of funding and taking part in a drug trafficking ring filed to suppress evidence against him at a Friday morning hearing. Michael Liles, 44, is charged with aggravated funding of drug trafficking with a major drug offender specification, a felony of the first degree; cocaine trafficking with a major drug offender specification and a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case, a first-degree felony; cocaine possession with the same specifications, a first-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a felony of the fifth degree; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drug Task Force makes large bust

The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made a drug bust Saturday night. After a lengthy investigation, the task force conducted a narcotic enforcement operation in the Indian Lake region. They initiated a traffic stop on 33 near Township Road 270 on 59-year-old Ronald Stayman. K-9 Thor was deployed and...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
HICKSVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
LIMA, OH
