10 people found in contempt for no-shows to jury duty

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed held 10 people in contempt for failing to show up for jury duty recently.

The two judges each held five people in contempt, with Kohlrieser issuing bench warrants for two people who didn’t show up to their contempt hearings. Reed issued one bench warrant for an individual who didn’t show.

Kohlrieser said she summoned 70 people to a trial two weeks ago and only 16 showed and Reed summoned 70 with 18 showing. Reed ordered the sheriff to issue summonses to people out in public to appear the next day to allow Charles Marshall’s felonious assault trial to continue.

Those who were found in contempt were ordered to pay a $50 fine. If they don’t show up to future appearances, this amount could increase.