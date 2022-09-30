Read full article on original website
Related
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 5
With another wild week of the high school football season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one. Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page. ...
An Iowa high school football player had over 400 yards rushing to lead Week 6's top performers
Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season brought with it incredible games — and stellar individual performances as well. The top-10 teams in Class 5A will certainly be shifting around this week, with No. 6 Urbandale falling to No. 8 Ankeny Centennial. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy dropped its first game of the campaign this week too, meaning they'll certainly be dropping in the standings.
Comments / 0