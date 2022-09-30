ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Chef Matt Schellig of Roseville Earns Second in National Chef of the Year Honors

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Matt Schellig

Chef Matt Schellig, an accomplished metro Detroit chef, has another award to add to his list with the Central Regional Championship and second overall for the National Chef of the Year through the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

Schellig was also inducted into the American Academy of Chefs (AAC), the honor society of the ACF. The events took place at the ACF National Convention in Las Vegas at the end of July. In 2019, the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association (MCCA) named him chef of the year, and in 2018 he was recognized as the MCCA’s chef educator of the year.

Schellig has more than four dozen medals and five gold medals. His culinary career has also taken him across the globe to various cooking competitions. In 2014, he participated in the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg where he won a bronze medal in the single exhibitor chefs’ category.

He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has worked as a culinary instructor and program director at the Dorsey College’s Culinary Arts Program in Roseville since 2012.

Before Schellig’s career turned toward education, he used his culinary skills in kitchens around metro Detroit, including the Morels, Rattlesnake Club, A Matter of Taste, Duet, Zazios, and the Novi Chop House.

