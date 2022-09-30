Hospitality House Food Pantry in Commerce Township announced the appointment of eight new members to its board of directors: Elizabeth Crenshaw, Howard Dembs, Daneen Macedonia, Ron Moore, Sandra Noonan, Alex Petrik, Chris Sommer, Meagen Tehako.

Crenshaw is the community health worker recruitment and training specialist for The Center of Health and Community Impact at Wayne State University in Detroit. Dembs is a retired marketing and communications executive.

Macedonia is a business development consultant at Trion Solutions in Troy. Moore is a retired chief of police in Wixom. Noonan is retired from the nutrition education field. Petrik is an attorney specializing in employment law. Sommer is retired from marketing and sales positions, and Tehako is a marketing manager for West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation.

Existing board members are Judy Evola, Barry Hiscox, Denise Montgomery, Alyson Lobert, Regina Nock, Scott Lavine, and Kevin Mulhall.

Hospitality House Food Pantry’s mission is to minimize deprivation in our community by providing food and assistance to those in need. It operates a food pantry in Commerce and provides advice and aid to other pantries in other cities as they work to fight food insecurity.

The post Hospitality House in Commerce Township Adds Eight to Board appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .