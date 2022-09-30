ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black College Expo takes over Houston

Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Fall Family Craft Day - Kingwood

Premier Martial Arts invites you to Fall Family Craft Day @ the Dojo with Program Director, Miss Vickie, this Wednesday from noon to 2pm. Come enjoy fall snacks such as cookies, cupcakes, and more along with & family crafts. - Paint Wooden Fall Ornaments (Maple Leaves, Pumpkins, Turkeys, and more)
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston

For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
HOUSTON, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Education
papercitymag.com

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Zoo Boo begins Oct. 1st | Preview of events and the weekend forecast

KIAH (CW39) – The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to its month-long, family favorite Zoo Boo, presented by Lyondell Basell. From Oct. 1–31st guests will enjoy animal-themed carved pumpkins throughout the Zoo, take the perfect fall portrait, and walk through a pumpkin tunnel made up of 500 pumpkin lanterns, located near the lion exhibit.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
Panr

19770 Clay Rd

Welcome home!!! Come & view this beautiful apartment home located in the preferred Katy area that offers an unmatched variety of features & amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops, appliances, washer & dryer, beautiful floors, huge walk in closets, gorgeous upgraded kitchens designed to make you feel like a five star chef!!! Plus a living area you won't ever want to leave, that’s great for entertaining or just being alone, either way you will feel at home!
KATY, TX

