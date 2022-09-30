Read full article on original website
El Caribeño relocating in Cypress
El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
Black College Expo takes over Houston
Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
Fall Family Craft Day - Kingwood
Premier Martial Arts invites you to Fall Family Craft Day @ the Dojo with Program Director, Miss Vickie, this Wednesday from noon to 2pm. Come enjoy fall snacks such as cookies, cupcakes, and more along with & family crafts. - Paint Wooden Fall Ornaments (Maple Leaves, Pumpkins, Turkeys, and more)
Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston
For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?
If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: October 3 to 9, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
Vintage clothing store Bobbie's Pinups is latest tenant to join Railway Heights food hall
The Railway Heights food hall and market opened in August 2021 on Washington Avenue in Houston, bringing a mix of retail and restaurant tenants. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A grand opening will take place Oct. 7 for Bobbie's Pinups, a vintage clothing store that is the latest tenant to join the...
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie
Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
Zoo Boo begins Oct. 1st | Preview of events and the weekend forecast
KIAH (CW39) – The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to its month-long, family favorite Zoo Boo, presented by Lyondell Basell. From Oct. 1–31st guests will enjoy animal-themed carved pumpkins throughout the Zoo, take the perfect fall portrait, and walk through a pumpkin tunnel made up of 500 pumpkin lanterns, located near the lion exhibit.
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
19770 Clay Rd
Welcome home!!! Come & view this beautiful apartment home located in the preferred Katy area that offers an unmatched variety of features & amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops, appliances, washer & dryer, beautiful floors, huge walk in closets, gorgeous upgraded kitchens designed to make you feel like a five star chef!!! Plus a living area you won't ever want to leave, that’s great for entertaining or just being alone, either way you will feel at home!
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers keep father’s legacy alive at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria
HOUSTON – Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the Lake Houston area with a goal of treating everyone like family. An immigrant’s dream turned into a reality, Ramon Reyes came to the U.S. from Mexico as a teen and built the thriving eatery from the ground up.
Review: Amanda Seales Stops By Houston For 'The Black Outside Again Tour'
“I think the thing I love about Houston is it’s black as hell,” she laughed. “It’s not just that black people are there, it's that it is just culturally black.”. “There’s no way you two are just getting here, and yall are in the FRONT ROW!?”
Highlights: North Shore beats C.E. King 38-3 with dominant defense to remain undefeated
Highlights from North Shore's 38-3 comeback win over District 21-6A rival, as dominant defense and fill-in QB David Amador helped spark a Mustangs' rally
