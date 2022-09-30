Hurricane Ian could have impact on supply chain issues

Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: global warming’s impact on floods and droughts in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a climatologist at UMass Amherst who is warning the public that global warming is leading to more floods and droughts in Massachusetts, adding that our infrastructure needs to adapt to withstand these weather extremes. That includes protecting something we...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee. Updated: 2 hours ago. An investigation is...
westernmassnews.com
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. “With the final month basically in front of us, we’re spending a lot of time making sure we get out there and plan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk. Mayor Sarno added that Tom’s legacy will live on in the city of Springfield, and he is thankful for all the local veterans we have to serve and protect us all. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
Comments / 0