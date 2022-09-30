Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
Woman punched in face during unprovoked attack on Manhattan sidewalk
A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face Monday in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, authorities said.
Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Search continues for suspect who killed dad of 3 on L train in Brooklyn
Tommy Bailey was a star baseball player in high school and the father of three was killed Friday riding the New York City subway.
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Box truck runs over, kills man, 63, in Brooklyn
A box truck ran over and killed a man in South Williamsburg on Tuesday morning, police said. The 63-year-old victim was struck as the truck’s driver made a left turn from Flushing Avenue onto Bedford Avenue around 7 a.m.
NBC New York
Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant
A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time. According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East...
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
MTA Subway Cars to Have Cameras Installed Inside
Am I the only one who thought MTA cars already had cameras installed inside all of them?. These safety measures come at a time when many commuters and tourists have concerns about using New York City's subway system. According to Fox 5 New York, violent crime was reportedly up over...
Former NYC Council Speaker reveals Stage 3 cancer battle
NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine. Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life.
Emotionally disturbed teen charged with stabbing sister to death in Brooklyn home
An emotionally disturbed teenager has been charged for the July slaying of his 26-year-old sister at their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
'Irate' man attacks Manhattan synagogue's security guard, superintendent
A Manhattan synagogue’s superintendent and security guard were attacked by an “irate” man last week after he was told to leave the premises, authorities said Tuesday.
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
