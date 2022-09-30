Read full article on original website
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
Sami Zayn Shuts Down Rumor Of Beef With Jey Uso
Sami Zayn has worked in WWE for well over 8 years now and has been part of several important moments in the company’s history. He went from being a beloved underdog babyface to an insufferable conspiracy theorist and fans enjoyed both his gimmicks. The Bloodline has become the most...
Antonio Inoki’s Final Words Before His Death Revealed
The world is mourning the tragic death of pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki. The NJPW founder breathed his last in his home on October 1, 2022. Now, his final words are being revealed to the world. Antonio Inoki’s official YouTube account posted a video on Monday. The video was recorded...
Bayley Trolls Young Fan Who Brought A Sign For Her To WWE RAW
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. Bayley recently trolled a young fan who brought a sign for he to WWE RAW. A...
Buff Bagwell Crosses Huge Sobriety Milestone
Buff Bagwell made a name for himself in WCW, where he found moderate success as part of the mid-card scene. He eventually made his way to WWE, where he never found much success. He also crossed a huge milestone recently. WWE also has a policy of helping former talent go...
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
Eric Bischoff Is Not A Fan Of Pro Wrestling Matches
WWE Hal Of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, as he led WCW to a huge dominance over WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Even now, his opinion is largely respected. AEW debuted back in 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide...
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
Bruce Prichard Wants Vince McMahon To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE executive Bruce Prichard has seen a lot in the company, even being in the room during historic moments. Obviously, his name deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction, but he has an interesting choice of who he wants to do the induction honors. Prichard recently disclosed that he would...
Max Dupri Now Listed As ‘LA Knight’ On WWE’s Internal Roster
Vince McMahon decided to switch up LA Knight’s name when he was called up to the WWE main roster. Now, it seems that Max Dupri is no more. As we previously reported, Durpri exited his stable, Maximum Male Models, on SmackDown last week. Now, it looks like he’s going through an entire transformation.
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
NXT Stars Wrestle During WWE Main Event Tapings
WWE taped several matches for their hour-long Main Event show before Raw tonight. The company brought in a popular trio from NXT to wrestle during the tapings. The article contains spoilers so proceed with caution. NXT stars Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made their main roster debut during...
Live WWE Raw Results, Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For October 3, 2022
Coming to you live on Monday Night is WWE Raw and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. We’re one week away from October 8th’s Extreme Rules event, and the red brand has a big night ahead!. These are Live results, so keep refreshing throughout the...
US Title Match & More Added To Season Premier Of WWE Raw Next Week
Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali in a great match tonight on Raw. The Almighty was jumped by Seth Rollins after the match. The Visionary laid out Lashley with a curb stomp. The two will met on Raw next week. WWE backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick...
Colt Cabana Jokes About CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in pure disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. CM Punk fired shots at Colt Cabana for being jealous of him. He also mentioned that Cabana agreed not...
