Orlando, FL

ringsidenews.com

Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW

Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment

Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
RALEIGH, NC
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Shuts Down Rumor Of Beef With Jey Uso

Sami Zayn has worked in WWE for well over 8 years now and has been part of several important moments in the company’s history. He went from being a beloved underdog babyface to an insufferable conspiracy theorist and fans enjoyed both his gimmicks. The Bloodline has become the most...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Antonio Inoki’s Final Words Before His Death Revealed

The world is mourning the tragic death of pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki. The NJPW founder breathed his last in his home on October 1, 2022. Now, his final words are being revealed to the world. Antonio Inoki’s official YouTube account posted a video on Monday. The video was recorded...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Trolls Young Fan Who Brought A Sign For Her To WWE RAW

Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. Bayley recently trolled a young fan who brought a sign for he to WWE RAW. A...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Buff Bagwell Crosses Huge Sobriety Milestone

Buff Bagwell made a name for himself in WCW, where he found moderate success as part of the mid-card scene. He eventually made his way to WWE, where he never found much success. He also crossed a huge milestone recently. WWE also has a policy of helping former talent go...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished

Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Is Not A Fan Of Pro Wrestling Matches

WWE Hal Of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, as he led WCW to a huge dominance over WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Even now, his opinion is largely respected. AEW debuted back in 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bruce Prichard Wants Vince McMahon To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE executive Bruce Prichard has seen a lot in the company, even being in the room during historic moments. Obviously, his name deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction, but he has an interesting choice of who he wants to do the induction honors. Prichard recently disclosed that he would...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Max Dupri Now Listed As ‘LA Knight’ On WWE’s Internal Roster

Vince McMahon decided to switch up LA Knight’s name when he was called up to the WWE main roster. Now, it seems that Max Dupri is no more. As we previously reported, Durpri exited his stable, Maximum Male Models, on SmackDown last week. Now, it looks like he’s going through an entire transformation.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

NXT Stars Wrestle During WWE Main Event Tapings

WWE taped several matches for their hour-long Main Event show before Raw tonight. The company brought in a popular trio from NXT to wrestle during the tapings. The article contains spoilers so proceed with caution. NXT stars Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen made their main roster debut during...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Live WWE Raw Results, Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights For October 3, 2022

Coming to you live on Monday Night is WWE Raw and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. We’re one week away from October 8th’s Extreme Rules event, and the red brand has a big night ahead!. These are Live results, so keep refreshing throughout the...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

US Title Match & More Added To Season Premier Of WWE Raw Next Week

Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali in a great match tonight on Raw. The Almighty was jumped by Seth Rollins after the match. The Visionary laid out Lashley with a curb stomp. The two will met on Raw next week. WWE backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Colt Cabana Jokes About CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in pure disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally destroying everyone involved. CM Punk fired shots at Colt Cabana for being jealous of him. He also mentioned that Cabana agreed not...
WWE

