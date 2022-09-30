Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday evening. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a black 2010 Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road approaching the Smyrna Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna Rest Area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO