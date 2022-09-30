ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of New Mexico

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said Saturday night he didn't need to wait to watch film to pass judgement on what transpired on the field in a 33-16 loss to San Jose State. "It's going to look like we got took to the woodshed," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. He eventually...
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson

On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

This Weekend in Laramie – It’s October? Edition

So, do we just accept that we're now down to the last three months of 2022? Why do I feel like it was just yesterday that I was singing "wake me up when September ends," and the month is already ending? Time is so weird, don't you think? Can we all just pull a Dr. Strange, please?
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”

Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop

Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Hey Laramie, Join UNIWYO For Some Virtual Trivia Fun

Are you a trivia fan as much as I am? Because if yes, here's some fun news for you! UNIWYO & the Albany County Public Library Foundation will be hosting a virtual Boos & Q's Online Trivia Competition. The event is a Halloween fundraiser to benefit the Albany County Public...
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Lusk Herald

Public Notice No. 5837

Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
SHERIDAN, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Has A New Mural

Just behind Bond's, (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart

CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?

It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
CHEYENNE, WY
