Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of New Mexico
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said Saturday night he didn't need to wait to watch film to pass judgement on what transpired on the field in a 33-16 loss to San Jose State. "It's going to look like we got took to the woodshed," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. He eventually...
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson
On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
This Weekend in Laramie – It’s October? Edition
So, do we just accept that we're now down to the last three months of 2022? Why do I feel like it was just yesterday that I was singing "wake me up when September ends," and the month is already ending? Time is so weird, don't you think? Can we all just pull a Dr. Strange, please?
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
Hey Wyoming Football Fans! There Are Only Two Winless Teams And They’re Both In Colorado
Now, I'm not going to lie. Saturday was tough. It's something we'd want to put in Regina George's burn book(today is October 3rd, Mean Girls Day). It was hard to watch. Not only was the score at one point 3-2(typical baseball score), but Wyoming ended up being blown out at home by San Jose St. University. Ooof.
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”
Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop
Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!. You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!. No matter if anyone says...
Hey Laramie, Join UNIWYO For Some Virtual Trivia Fun
Are you a trivia fan as much as I am? Because if yes, here's some fun news for you! UNIWYO & the Albany County Public Library Foundation will be hosting a virtual Boos & Q's Online Trivia Competition. The event is a Halloween fundraiser to benefit the Albany County Public...
What October Events Are Happening In Cheyenne? Here’s A Full List
There are tons of memes that cover how some people react to the calendar flipping from September 30th to October 1st. It'll usually show a "normal" looking person, then, the next day, they're full-on Elvira or some other spooky character. I enjoy that meme. But, October is also my favorite...
Cheyenne Ties Record For Second Hottest September On Record
The month of September 2022 in Cheynne continued the hot, dry weather pattern that was prevalent for most of the summer, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following comments on its website:. Despite the cooler weather and rainfall we've seen in the...
CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing
Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate. "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU. The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
Public Notice No. 5837
Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
Laramie Has A New Mural
Just behind Bond's, (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach
Ok, I know there is a lot of awesome real estate across The Cowboy State, but, man, this property outside of Laramie is a real looker. I mean, I was awestricken just looking at this retreat. Not only is it nestled by a smaller mountain range, but it also has a lake. AND, that lake has a beach.
Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Approved
The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and the Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released, that is according to a release by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the...
This Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend As We FALL Into October
We've made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. This one is going to say goodbye to September and hello to October as a fun changing of the guard. Cheyenne is loaded with fun events this weekend and the entire month of October. We'll have non-stop fun to the New Year, so hold on to your hats. Let's Go!
Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?
It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
