ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County celebrates businesses all during October

Every October, the county sets time aside to celebrate Business Appreciation Month and recognize the civic and economic impact businesses have made to their communities. This month, Citrus is celebrating the 45th anniversary of that event, sometimes affectionately referred to as BAM.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
leesburg-news.com

25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County

A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Exhibition Info#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Ford#Nature Coast Mustang Club
villages-news.com

Suspect shoplifter arrested with meth at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspect shoplifter was arrested with methamphetamine at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Sunday to the store to investigate a report of a theft in progress. The report indicated the suspected shoplifter was placing the stolen merchandise in the back of a pickup.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Laker/Lutz News

Bring on the boos, in Brooksville

Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Making way for the Good Neighbor Trail connector

You may have noticed a lot of land clearing around Brooksville in recent weeks. The southwest corner of Cobb Road and 50 as well as areas of Tom Varn Park including from Jefferson Street to the west side of the old golf course are all being cleared by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to make way for the Good Neighbor Trail connector bike path.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ASTOR, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills clean-up will take place — without deputies

The Beverly Hills Civic Association and the sheriff’s office were unable to work out a way for three deputies to help volunteer for the upcoming community clean-up program. Despite that, the event will take place as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21, Civic Association President Mike Belkin said.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation

An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy