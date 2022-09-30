Read full article on original website
Pasco County man steals over $1.4K in lottery tickets during Hurricane Ian: deputies
A Holiday man was arrested last Friday after going on an alleged crime spree, according to Pasco County deputies.
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
click orlando
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County celebrates businesses all during October
Every October, the county sets time aside to celebrate Business Appreciation Month and recognize the civic and economic impact businesses have made to their communities. This month, Citrus is celebrating the 45th anniversary of that event, sometimes affectionately referred to as BAM.
leesburg-news.com
25-year-old passenger dies after driver runs red light in Lake County
A 25-year-old passenger died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver ran a red light in Lake County. A 33-year-old Bradenton man was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander at 8:44 a.m. Sunday eastbound on County Road 470 approaching County Road 33 at Okahumpka when he ran a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Vendors for Safety & Fun Fest
On Saturday, October 22, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will be holding its Annual Safety and Fun Fest. It will take place in downtown Brooksville at Hernando Park on Fort Dade Avenue where the band shell is and all up and down Main Street. This annual event, which...
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
Pasco sheriff’s office searching for man last seen in New Port Richey on bicycle
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man, as of Monday.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
click orlando
Crash with semitruck at Okahumpka intersection kills Sarasota man, seriously injures another, FHP says
OKAHUMPKA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning in Okahumpka that involved a semitruck and an SUV left a passenger in the latter vehicle dead and its driver injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 470 and 33,...
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
villages-news.com
Suspect shoplifter arrested with meth at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
A suspect shoplifter was arrested with methamphetamine at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Sunday to the store to investigate a report of a theft in progress. The report indicated the suspected shoplifter was placing the stolen merchandise in the back of a pickup.
The Laker/Lutz News
Bring on the boos, in Brooksville
Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
hernandosun.com
Making way for the Good Neighbor Trail connector
You may have noticed a lot of land clearing around Brooksville in recent weeks. The southwest corner of Cobb Road and 50 as well as areas of Tom Varn Park including from Jefferson Street to the west side of the old golf course are all being cleared by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to make way for the Good Neighbor Trail connector bike path.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Pasco deputies searching for New Port Richey shooting suspect
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight on Saturday afternoon.
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills clean-up will take place — without deputies
The Beverly Hills Civic Association and the sheriff’s office were unable to work out a way for three deputies to help volunteer for the upcoming community clean-up program. Despite that, the event will take place as scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21, Civic Association President Mike Belkin said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation
An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
