ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

One dead after bicycle crash on Illinois college campus Monday

By Maggie Strahan
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlGuZ_0iH6APC600

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening has died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The pedestrian has since been identified as Adam E. Peck, 49.

Pedestrian identified in deadly Saturday crash

Peck was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able to donate his organs to save lives of others.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff sent a joint press release Friday afternoon confirming the fatality.

An autopsy is pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the ISU Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Victim identified after deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the male victim who was shot during a family party.  25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall from Danville.   It happened in the 1100 block of North Third Street in Champaign.  An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, October 6.  The investigation is ongoing.  
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police investigate shooting

Update at 6:33 p.m. on 10/4/2022 Champaign Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Police have not confirmed any details about what happened. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the Champaign Police Department are actively responding to the area of Bradley Avenue and Fourth Street for an unknown emergency. On-scene reporters saw several police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

ISU administrator dies after being struck by bicycle

NORMAL – An administrator at Illinois State University died Friday morning after being struck by a bicycle last week. 49-year-old Adam Peck, an Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs at ISU, was the pedestrian hit by the bicycle last Monday around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened on the ISU...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
Mclean County, IL
Sports
Normal, IL
Accidents
Mclean County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
Mclean County, IL
Accidents
Normal, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Normal, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Mclean County, IL
1470 WMBD

Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois College#Bike#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Normal man, 20, charged with reckless driving in pedestrian crash near Pub II

Authorities have charged a driver with reckless driving in a crash that critically injured two Illinois State University students last month n Uptown Normal. Normal Police said department detectives on Monday arrested Aidan McCain, 20, of Normal. Police said in a news release McCain was traveling “at an extremely high rate of speed” when he lost control of his vehicle while headed north on Linden Street. The vehicle drove off the road and hit the two pedestrians near Pub II. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
CANTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCIA

Bloomington man dead after collision with bicyclist

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49 year-old Bloomington man has died after he was hit by a bike while walking on the Illinois State University campus on Monday. In a joint release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Adam E. Peck was walking along South University Street when he […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Champaign School District focus groups set to begin

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Dr. Howard, Kenwood, Bottenfield and Robeson. Growing up, Ashley Hill bounced between those four Champaign elementary schools. “I could never get that sense of security and stability in my life. I always had to make new friends. It was like having to start from scratch all over again,” Hill said. Her […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
ONARGA, IL
WCIA

New program serves as pipeline for high school students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College in Champaign celebrated Manufacturing Month with a new program for high school students. The school partnered with several Champaign County agencies, including the Chamber of Commerce, to launch this program. On Tuesday, they hosted the first student manufacturing day. “We are facing a worker shortage in this country, and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy