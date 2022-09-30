Read full article on original website
14news.com
Fall Festival holds first Special Kids Day since 2019
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall Festival day two kicked things off with Special Kids Day. Special Kids Day is in partnership with the EVSC. It’s a day when students with special needs are able to enjoy the Fall Festival all to themselves. This year officials were anticipating to have...
14news.com
New booths set up this year at Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival. Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn. All of their food is made locally by China Bistro. Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established. It’s a group that promotes positive youth...
14news.com
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 2
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In our 4 p.m. newscast, Breann Boswell spoke with the Nut Club president on how the festival is going so far. We also spoke with EPD about Fall Festival safety. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also stopped by to speak with us about one of the biggest...
14news.com
First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate. Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
14news.com
Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is widely known for its unique fried foods and creative carnival treats. Some festival visitors are looking for options that better suit dietary restrictions and allergies and fortunately, they won’t miss out on the fall festival food fun.
14news.com
Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
14news.com
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival underway on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicked off Monday. One of the hundreds of food items on this year’s fall fest menu is made with the popular soda, Ski. Randy Moore spoke with the group behind west side Ski cheesecake. Randy also...
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
Autism Evansville plans ‘Night Out for Special Needs’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Autism Evansville says multiple agencies are going to be in attendance during one of their annual events for its second year in a row. “Night Out for Special Needs” will run October 11 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6 to 7 p.m. “This event is similar to National Night Out that […]
14news.com
EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
14news.com
Lighthouse Judging Contest winners compete for spot in Fall Festival parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first night of Fall Festival is in the books, as well as one of several events including the Lighthouse Judging Contest. Children and their families crafted and designed their own unique lighthouse replicas to be judged by the West Side Nut Club. Judges will decide...
14news.com
Fall Festival King and Queen crowned
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
14news.com
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
Tox Away Day to be held Saturday in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot. Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list […]
14news.com
Fall Festival hosts family day event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday. The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event. Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
14news.com
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
