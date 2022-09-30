ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

news8000.com

Wisconsin Medicine tackles workforce shortage with new programs

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The national workforce shortage has caused stress for all people, especially health care workers. Wisconsin Medicine, a partnership between UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, is directly tackling those shortages with the creation and expansion of new programs. The company Epic helped...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Executive Parisi outlines 2023 budget proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi laid out his $834 million 2023 budget plan Monday, which expands on county initiatives already in effect and looks for new ways to support the community. The budget includes investments in housing, mental health, restorative justice and climate change. Parisi also...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
MONONA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Only 3 States Have Seen A Bigger Jump In Gas Prices Than Wisconsin

Triple-A reports only three states have seen a bigger jump in gas prices than Wisconsin. The average price in the Badger State stands at three-dollars, 93-cents a gallon – up 20 cents from last Thursday. Gas prices are rising nationwide. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas ranges between 3-78 and 3-80 per gallon. Mississippi has the lowest average price at just over 3-05, while California tops the list at 6-38 a gallon.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WSP: Driver hits 100 mph; blames poorly placed phone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver blamed her phone for the fact she allegedly hit triple-digit speeds on a Columbia Co. road, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. But she was not saying she was distracted by it, the WSP continued; rather she claimed the phone was blocking her speedometer. The agency did not say if she explained why she put it there.
MADISON, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
BEAVER DAM, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding...
Badger Herald

Madison’s “6th Happiest City” title not felt equally throughout city

Madison was named the 6th happiest city to live in the United States in WalletHub’s review of the Happiest Cities in America. The ranking takes metrics into account from three major categories — emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment and community and environment. Emotional and physical wellbeing...
MADISON, WI

