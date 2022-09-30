MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver blamed her phone for the fact she allegedly hit triple-digit speeds on a Columbia Co. road, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. But she was not saying she was distracted by it, the WSP continued; rather she claimed the phone was blocking her speedometer. The agency did not say if she explained why she put it there.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO