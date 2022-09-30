ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

City of Evansville offering Fall Festival lunch shuttle service

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0JWV_0iH6A2Ds00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville will offer lunch time shuttle service to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival for the public from Monday through Friday.

According to a press release, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the shuttle will pick up and drop off from the C.K. Newsome Community Centeron the “back 40” parking lit, then at the Civic Center near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shuttle will pick up and drop off at the temporary bus stop corner of West Franklin Street and Wabash Avenue on the quarter hour with the first drop off at 11:15 and the last departure at 1:45 p.m..

Much-loved half pot returns for 101st Fall Fest

Standard bus fare applies for all passengers. For more information on the Fall Festival, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnecke to host six Access to Service Fairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six Access to Service Fair events throughout the upcoming winter season. A news release says participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson

HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
HANSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Craft fair to benefit Evansville animal rescue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is accepting applications for the 9th Annual Helping Hounds Craft Fair on November 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials with ITV say the event will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 5130 Lincoln Avenue, in Evansville, and it costs $1 to get […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Traffic
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Traffic
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $200K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police working to keep Fall Festival safe

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It is the 101st Fall Festival on Evansville’s west side. The event is expected to bring tens of thousands of people, and police are working morning and night to keep it safe. First responders have boots on the ground and on the roof tops of nearby buildings. “We have officers that are […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
PRINCETON, IN
104.1 WIKY

Diane’s Fall Festival Tasting Results-Booths 137-105

My team consisted of me, Crystal Van Diver (a veteran taster) and Pete Olson (this year’s rookie). We started at the very end of Franklin Street in front of The Gerst Haus and had a great time! All the booths were so welcoming and were genuinely so happy to see their “WIKY tasters!”
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Shuttle Service#Fall Festival#Construction Maintenance#101st Fall Fest Standard#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Broadway Ave. back open after water leak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Broadway Avenue is reopen after a water leak. It happened in the 4500 block of Broadway Avenue. Traffic was redirected while crews worked to fix the leak. A Precautionary Boil Advisory has been issued for three properties on Broadway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Fall Festival Food Booth Tasting Booths 73-104

2022 Fall Festival Booth Tasting – Aaron’s team. A great strom, but even better atmosphere. When you tip these fellas, they make the most noise on Franklin!. They do not have a food item, but they are having a cutest baby photo contest. You can enter at their booth.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kids have fun on Fall Festival’s first day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The much-loved West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off Sunday with an emphasis on families and their children. The activity-focused day allowed families to avoid the crowds and give kids the chance to dive into the carnival rides first. Organizers tell us the rides ran from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy