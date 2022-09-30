City of Evansville offering Fall Festival lunch shuttle service

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville will offer lunch time shuttle service to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival for the public from Monday through Friday.

According to a press release, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the shuttle will pick up and drop off from the C.K. Newsome Community Centeron the “back 40” parking lit, then at the Civic Center near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shuttle will pick up and drop off at the temporary bus stop corner of West Franklin Street and Wabash Avenue on the quarter hour with the first drop off at 11:15 and the last departure at 1:45 p.m..

Standard bus fare applies for all passengers. For more information on the Fall Festival, click here .

