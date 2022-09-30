Getting Answers: state releases latest MCAS results since start of pandemic

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee. Updated: 2 hours ago. An investigation is...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Broken streetlights have...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Updated: 53 minutes ago. There are feelings of disappointment after a judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit...
westernmassnews.com
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. “With the final month basically in front of us, we’re spending a lot of time making sure we get out there and plan...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Driving in the area of the Mass. Pike in Westfield has been causing headaches and long traffic backups for many, but now, we are learning that the mayor and state leaders are talking about possible solutions. People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: global warming’s impact on floods and droughts in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a climatologist at UMass Amherst who is warning the public that global warming is leading to more floods and droughts in Massachusetts, adding that our infrastructure needs to adapt to withstand these weather extremes. That includes protecting something we...
westernmassnews.com
Chef Neftalí Durán honored in Holyoke for educating, combatting food inequality
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice held an event Saturday to fundraise for future grants and scholarships. It all took place at the Armour Yard near Holyoke Community College. Saturday’s recipient was Neftalí Durán, a native of Oaxaca, Mexico, who came to the U.S. in...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
westernmassnews.com
Kim Driscoll to make campaign stops in western Mass. Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship and job training. Driscoll will be making a stop in Springfield at the Latino Economic Development Corporation on Fort Street,...
westernmassnews.com
Doctors give advice on seasonal affective disorder as days get shorter
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re about a month away from Daylight Saving Time when we set our clocks back an hour as the days are starting to get darker. Also this time of year, doctors begin to see cases of seasonal affective disorder, known as SAD. “It is definitely...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms
BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms. According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield. He was...
westernmassnews.com
Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk. Mayor Sarno added that Tom’s legacy will live on in the city of Springfield, and he is thankful for all the local veterans we have to serve and protect us all. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
westernmassnews.com
Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Polish Heritage Month, Autumn Mist Farm opening, and local artists
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield. October is Polish Heritage Month, and one college in Chicopee is helping to preserve Polish culture right here in western Mass. The Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College is a...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway into the death of a cannabis cultivation employee in Holyoke. We’ve confirmed that back in early January, a female employee’s death has been tied to her job in a grow room at Trulieve, located on North Bridge Street. According to...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: plans to pave Westfield streets before winter
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s good news for people living and driving through Westfield. There’s a plan on the table to pave more than a dozen streets in the coming weeks. “I’ve been driving me here my whole life and like definitely a little patchy, like a mine...
