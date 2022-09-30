ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Getting Answers: state releases latest MCAS results since start of pandemic

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights

Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee. Updated: 2 hours ago. An investigation is...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit

Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Broken streetlights have...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks

Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Updated: 53 minutes ago. There are feelings of disappointment after a judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit...
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Education
Westfield, MA
Education
Westfield, MA
Health
Westfield, MA
Government
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Mcas#Wggb Wshm#Ela#Westfield Public Schools#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Kim Driscoll to make campaign stops in western Mass. Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship and job training. Driscoll will be making a stop in Springfield at the Latino Economic Development Corporation on Fort Street,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms

BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms. According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield. He was...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: plans to pave Westfield streets before winter

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s good news for people living and driving through Westfield. There’s a plan on the table to pave more than a dozen streets in the coming weeks. “I’ve been driving me here my whole life and like definitely a little patchy, like a mine...
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy