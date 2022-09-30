ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sets of siblings fill Hampton soccer rosters

Hampton girls soccer coach Bill Paholich learned early this season he needed to be on a first-name basis with his players. If he wasn’t, chaos broke out. “It’s crazy,” Paholich said. “You can’t really call anybody by their last name anymore. You say, ‘Zebrine,’ and you got three of them saying, ‘What?’ “
HAMPTON, VA
