PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sets of siblings fill Hampton soccer rosters
Hampton girls soccer coach Bill Paholich learned early this season he needed to be on a first-name basis with his players. If he wasn’t, chaos broke out. “It’s crazy,” Paholich said. “You can’t really call anybody by their last name anymore. You say, ‘Zebrine,’ and you got three of them saying, ‘What?’ “
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS SOCCER: Birthday Celebrations, Anticipated Returns and Big Wins Highlight This Week’s PCL Notebook
Quite a birthday celebration for Lansdale Catholic’s Carolyn Moore. Carolyn Moore may have received some good birthday gifts, but she supplied herself with the best one, or should we say two. A junior at Lansdale Catholic, Moore celebrated her 17th birthday on Sept. 29 by scoring twice as Lansdale...
Second half goals lift Carlisle past Ephrata in boys soccer
Second half goals by Ian Warner and Daud Mohamed lifted the Carlisle boys soccer team to a 2-0 non-conference victory over Ephrata Saturday. Goalkeeper Aidan McKeehan made 10 saves to record the shutout for Carlisle, who moved to 4-6 with the win.
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 5
With another upset-filled week of the high school football season behind us, it's time to look back on the top team performances and vote. Read about the teams that stood out in Week 5 and let us know which one should be the North Jersey Team of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
SU Volleyball falls at Millersville, 3-1
The Shippensburg University volleyball team started strong on Friday night, winning the first set, but it was not enough to defeat Millersville in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Pucillo Gym. Set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, and 17-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (8-9, 2-2 PSAC...
