Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
K12@Dallas
Story Walks at 8 Dallas ISD campuses teach students about Juneteenth
Last week, eight Dallas ISD campuses were each gifted their own “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility (E.D.I.A.) Story Walk: A Pathway to Discovery” funded by the American Library Association. The Story Walks provide students and families the opportunity to learn about the national Juneteenth holiday, which recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. This is a hands-on outdoor learning experience for students where they are free to walk, talk and discover facts together.
K12@Dallas
Celebrating National Custodian Day
Dallas ISD’s Custodial Services teams are committed to creating a clean, healthy environment for students across the district, and we are thanking them by highlighting their efforts in honor of National Custodian Day on Oct. 2. Maria Ceja—the lead custodian at Greiner Middle School and one of the district’s...
dallasexpress.com
Students Plead to DISD Board for Band Leader to Stay
Carlton Williams stood inches away from a television screen in the hall of the Dallas Independent School District building Thursday, watching as multiple students asked the Board of Trustees to allow the band leader for the Skyline High School Marching Band to remain in his position and renew his contract.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K12@Dallas
Campus leader recognitions kick off National Principals Appreciation Month
Principals from more than 160 Dallas ISD campuses gathered at Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy to celebrate their school’s academic gains since 2020. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and Chief of Schools, Tiffany Huitt, led the charge in recognizing the principals for their exceptional leadership in guiding their campuses to academic success.
K12@Dallas
North Dallas High School celebrates 100 years building leaders
North Dallas High School (NDHS) celebrated its 100th year of educating Dallas ISD students with a daylong commemoration, Saturday. The event began with a ribbon-cutting program, followed by student-led tours showcasing Bond 2015 renovations and additions. “Each day, we strive to live our campus motto ‘one vision, one team, one...
K12@Dallas
Student Activities programs offer fun while building skills for all grade levels
Last school year, more than 16,000 students were involved in at least one of 13 programs supported by the Student Activities department. This year, the department would like to expand extracurricular activities for students wherever possible. The current programs with the most student participation include chess, University Interscholastic League (UIL) academics, eSports and “Destination Imagination Winter Blitz,” which is a hands-on system of learning through open-ended academic challenges.
K12@Dallas
This is Home: Teacher and student connection endures
For Eric Benson, transforming student lives has had different meanings over his 38 years as a physical education teacher at Bishop Arts Steam Academy. Several of his former students are now leading life-changing careers of their own, including Diana Nunez, a proud Dallas ISD graduate who has spent over two decades working as a teacher, principal and executive director in the district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Groundbreaking Alzheimer's research in North Texas receives massive new grant
FORT WORTH - The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth received a $150 million grant for groundbreaking new Alzheimer's research. The money from the National Institute for Aging will go to one of the largest-ever studies of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Sid O'Bryant, one of the leading...
K12@Dallas
Friends find their home in Dallas ISD
First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
K12@Dallas
CI South ‘sneakerhead’ to compete at national entrepreneurship challenge
Alberto Arroyo, a Molina High junior and a student at Career Institute South, owns about 30 pairs of sneakers and has flipped as many in resale since taking interest as an eighth-grader. As part of a campuswide competition, the 17-year-old “sneakerhead” and hobbyist reseller developed a business idea to address...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
keranews.org
Denton County sees big increase in homelessness that includes many people with disabilities
“We're seeing nearly double the amount of people that we saw two years ago, which is pretty groundbreaking,” said Leia Atkinson, who manages homeless data for the nonprofit. “We also see a lot of people who have never been homeless before. And a lot more of the individuals who are experiencing homelessness are reporting disabilities.”
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems
Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
WFAA
Blue Cross and Texas Health Resources reach new deal, avoiding interruption in coverage
DALLAS — Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas have reached a new contract agreement as their current deal was set to expire Tuesday, officials announced in a joint statement. The deal means there won't be an interruption in coverage for people who are insured...
keranews.org
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
keranews.org
This Arlington program lets residents rent out lawn mowers, pressure washers. Here's how to sign up
Craig Lane has become a regular with the tool sharing program offered by Arlington’s code compliance department. He reserves lawn equipment every other week, as well as other specialized tools he does not have in his shed. “It helps me a lot,” Lane said as Ron McCall with code...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
WFAA
Bonton Farms works to plant seeds of change
Galleria Dallas partners with a local or national charity to shine a spotlight on their work with a gallery wall inside the mall. For October, it's Bonton Farms!
Comments / 0