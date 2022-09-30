ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Story Walks at 8 Dallas ISD campuses teach students about Juneteenth

Last week, eight Dallas ISD campuses were each gifted their own “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility (E.D.I.A.) Story Walk: A Pathway to Discovery” funded by the American Library Association. The Story Walks provide students and families the opportunity to learn about the national Juneteenth holiday, which recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. This is a hands-on outdoor learning experience for students where they are free to walk, talk and discover facts together.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Celebrating National Custodian Day

Dallas ISD’s Custodial Services teams are committed to creating a clean, healthy environment for students across the district, and we are thanking them by highlighting their efforts in honor of National Custodian Day on Oct. 2. Maria Ceja—the lead custodian at Greiner Middle School and one of the district’s...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Students Plead to DISD Board for Band Leader to Stay

Carlton Williams stood inches away from a television screen in the hall of the Dallas Independent School District building Thursday, watching as multiple students asked the Board of Trustees to allow the band leader for the Skyline High School Marching Band to remain in his position and renew his contract.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it. FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
K12@Dallas

Campus leader recognitions kick off National Principals Appreciation Month

Principals from more than 160 Dallas ISD campuses gathered at Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy to celebrate their school’s academic gains since 2020. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and Chief of Schools, Tiffany Huitt, led the charge in recognizing the principals for their exceptional leadership in guiding their campuses to academic success.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

North Dallas High School celebrates 100 years building leaders

North Dallas High School (NDHS) celebrated its 100th year of educating Dallas ISD students with a daylong commemoration, Saturday. The event began with a ribbon-cutting program, followed by student-led tours showcasing Bond 2015 renovations and additions. “Each day, we strive to live our campus motto ‘one vision, one team, one...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Student Activities programs offer fun while building skills for all grade levels

Last school year, more than 16,000 students were involved in at least one of 13 programs supported by the Student Activities department. This year, the department would like to expand extracurricular activities for students wherever possible. The current programs with the most student participation include chess, University Interscholastic League (UIL) academics, eSports and “Destination Imagination Winter Blitz,” which is a hands-on system of learning through open-ended academic challenges.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

This is Home: Teacher and student connection endures

For Eric Benson, transforming student lives has had different meanings over his 38 years as a physical education teacher at Bishop Arts Steam Academy. Several of his former students are now leading life-changing careers of their own, including Diana Nunez, a proud Dallas ISD graduate who has spent over two decades working as a teacher, principal and executive director in the district.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Afterschool#Linus K12#Dallas Isd#Isd#Extended Learning#Esser#Abc#Beyond Club
K12@Dallas

Friends find their home in Dallas ISD

First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water

SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
K12@Dallas

CI South ‘sneakerhead’ to compete at national entrepreneurship challenge

Alberto Arroyo, a Molina High junior and a student at Career Institute South, owns about 30 pairs of sneakers and has flipped as many in resale since taking interest as an eighth-grader. As part of a campuswide competition, the 17-year-old “sneakerhead” and hobbyist reseller developed a business idea to address...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems

Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy