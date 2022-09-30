Read full article on original website
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games October 2022 Are Live
October is here, and that means the first wave of this month's Xbox Games with Gold lineup is available to claim now. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim Windbound. It marks the first month where the Games with Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games, and there are only two games total to claim. Later this month, subscribers can grab Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. Don't forget that one of September's freebies, Double Kick Heroes, is still up for grabs through October 15.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Go Live Today
The PS Plus free games lineup for October 2022 goes live today, October 4. All PS Plus subscribers can claim Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot throughout October. Overall, this is a solid lineup of freebies, so make sure you snag them while you can. Hot Wheels Unleashed is...
Prime Day PS5 Deals: Best Early Discounts For PlayStation Gamers
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 continues to add high-profile games to its already impressive library. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure, gritty RPG, or fast-paced FPS, it’s easy to find a handful of games that meet your needs. And with Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year right around the corner, retailers are scrambling to offer early Prime Day PS5 deals--making now a great time to stock up on hit titles. Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially runs October 11-12, so you can expect to find plenty more deals to be added to this list over the next week.
Dead Space Preorders Discounted For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members
The highly anticipated Dead Space remake doesn’t drop until January 27, 2023, but right now fans can save a few bucks by reserving an early copy. Both EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate (includes EA Play) members get an exclusive 10% discount on their preorders, dropping the price to just $63. The 10% discount is customary for EA titles, but preorders just went live so we wanted to call out this perk before you lock in your preorder.
This $20 Xbox Live Gold Bundle Includes 8 Game Development Courses
If you're looking to re-up your Xbox Live Gold subscription, GameSpot Deals has a great bundle promotion right now that's worth checking out. For just $20, you can get three months of Xbox Live Gold and eight online classes focused on introductory game development. Considering Xbox Live Gold normally costs $25 for three months, you're getting a deal just on the subscription. The online courses really sweeten the pot, since these are regularly priced at more than $20 each.
Get Microsoft Office 2021 For Only $36
Microsoft Office includes some of the most popular and frequently used software on the planet. It also carries a high price tag, with a single license costing $349 for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and everything else in the Office lineup. Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 subscriptions start at $70 per year. If you need access to Microsoft Office for work or personal use and you don't mind sticking with the 2021 version for awhile, there's a cheap way to get the whole software suite right now. From now until October 12, you can snag a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for just $36.
Ubisoft, Bungie, And Others Announce Plans To Salvage Stadia Games
Google Stadia will soon die an ignominous death, but several large game studios are making plans to move user accounts, data, and even games themselves from the doomed game streaming service. These developers include Ubisoft, Bungie, and IO Interactive. On Friday, Ubisoft support stated that the company is working to...
Need For Speed Game Reveal Teased By EA, Could Happen Very Soon
Electronic Arts is reportedly primed to announce the next Need for Speed game soon. In response to the rumor that the publisher will announce the next entry in its popular racing series this week, the publisher shared the eyes emoji. This is normally used to tease something that may be real.
Get An Xbox Series X With Extra Controller For A Great Price
The Xbox Series X is much easier to find in stock today than it was last year, although worthwhile discounts are still rare for the popular product. But right now, you can purchase an Xbox Series X console with an additional Wireless Controller for just $530, down from $560. And if you’re looking to dive into some cooperative games on your new system, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.
Guilty Gear Strive Cross-Play Open Beta Begins October 13 On PlayStation And PC
After its official announcement during Tokyo Games Show last month, Arc System Works has confirmed the Guilty Gear Strive cross-play beta will take place October 13-17 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The beta test will be free and available to all players--including those who have not purchased the...
Sony Teases Possible TV Shows And Movies Based On From Software Games
PlayStation company Sony recently increased its investment into Elden Ring and Bloodborne studio From Software's parent company, Kadokawa, and the move might involve a push into non-gaming projects. PlayStation's Hermen Hulst told Reuters that the company thinks first and foremost about video games, but transmedia efforts through its PlayStation Productions...
Horizon Zero Dawn Reportedly Getting A PS5 Remake | GameSpot News
An Horizon Zero Dawn remake, the PS5 has been jailbroken, and Sony plans to make a bunch of PSVR2s. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a significant upgrade, as a new report claims that "accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself," will bring Guerrilla Games' 2017 title up to the same similar standard as its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West.
The Medium TV Series From The Witcher EP Enters Development
Polish video game development studio Bloober Team will be adapting its 2021 psychological horror title The Medium with VFX company Platige Image. The news was shared on the game company's official website, in Polish. Translated into English, founder Peter Babieno writes that although this is the beginning of a longer...
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
Add 1TB To Your PS5 Storage For Just $100
If you’ve been steadily adding new games to your PS5 library since launch, you’ve probably bumped up against its 825GB limitations. With titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 clocking in at over 100GB each, it doesn't take many AAA games to fill up your drive--especially if you play Warzone. Thankfully, you can expand its internal storage by kitting it out with an NVMe SSD--and right now, you can pick up a 1TB drive for just $100.
