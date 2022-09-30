ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riseform Brewery shows support for Paige’s Butterfly Run

By Jason Gabak
MARCELLUS — Meg and Andy Tidd, owners of Riseform Brewing Co. knew when they opened their business, they wanted to operate with an ethos of giving back to the community.

They saw their one year anniversary as a wonderful pairing with a benefit to help children with childhood cancer as it happens to take place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 9 p.m. Riseform Brewery in Marcellus hosted Pouring for Purpose in support of Paige’s Butterfly Run.

Guest bartenders included Chris Arnold of Paige’s Butterfly Run, founder and Paige’s father and Brooke Fraser, pediatric oncology nurse practitioner at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Each year approximately 700 patients, from across 22 counties in Upstate NY are being treated at the Dr. William J. Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. raises funding to support pediatric cancer research and patient programs at Golisano.

Funding from Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. offers hope to families through multiple outlets such as providing newly diagnosed children with a backpack full of essentials and $200 VISA gift card.

The organization also assists families with financial costs for travel, accommodations, food and bills, helps provide hospital child life specialists with resources for teaching, family meals, celebrating holidays and art supplies, sponsors H.O.P.E. (Helping Oncology Patients and Parents Engage) events where pediatric cancer patients, caregivers and siblings connect with other families battling pediatric cancer, provides funding for special educational programming for pediatric patients, supports survivors with long-term follow-up care, offers financial assistance to families towards funeral costs and grief counseling, supports pediatric cancer research done at SUNY Upstate and Golisano Children’s Hospital, and endows a professorship: The Paige Yeomans Arnold Memorial Endowed Scholarship, a permanent endowment established to fund the Department Chair of Pediatric Oncology at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“These Pouring with Purpose events have become a big part of what we do, so having one to celebrate our one year anniversary only felt natural,” Andy Tidd said. “Paige’s Butterfly Run is an incredible organization whose mission is such an important one. We are honored to be able to use the brewery as a vehicle to do our small part in helping.”

The butterfly run was also happy to have this opportunity to partner with the brewery.

“We are thankful to Riseform for inviting us to partner with them in celebration of their anniversary,” Jennifer Huntley, director of development for Paige’s Butterfly Run, said. “An event like this helps us to spread the word about our mission and welcome community support for children who are fighting cancer and their families.”

