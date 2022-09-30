State Street Students celebrate International Dot Day with art work

SKANEATELES — Students in Chelsea Hamilton’s art classes recently made their marks at State Street Intermediate School in recognition of International Dot Day. Held on Sept. 15, International Dot Day is based on the book, “The Dot,” by Peter Reynolds.

The book and the day emphasize creativity and bravery.

“Everybody made a dot, which was a good thing to do on the first day of art class,” art teacher Chelsea Hamilton said. “They learned to make a mark and see where it takes them. All of the dots are lined up, kind of traveling across the wall.”

The dots were displayed in the State Street hallway for all students to see. Students in Liz Hyatt’s class posed next to the dots for a photo.