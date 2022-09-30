Read full article on original website
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
DWR officials taking steps to protect California condors
SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to protect the endangered California condors, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the assistance of hunters. DWR officials are offering prizes to hunters in the Zion hunting unit. In order to win, hunters must use non-lead ammunition. Hunters can also claim a prize by removing all of the remains of the big game from the field if using lead ammunition.
Utah leaders ask businesses to contribute to water conservation amid Colorado River shortage
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders are calling on businesses to join the growing water conservation efforts in the state as water from the Colorado River is in short supply. Colorado River Basin states, like Utah, are feeling the pain of less water flowing into the Colorado River. As of last year, the river’s water flows were less than half the 23-year average.
Utah Red Cross urges residents to donate in wake of Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY — Hurricane Ian has left more than 1,000 potential donations uncollected, according to The American Red Cross of Utah. As a result, they are urging Utahns to donate blood to those in need following the natural disaster. “The Red Cross depends on generous volunteer blood donors...
Storms blast southern Utah, flash flooding possible
SALT LAKE CITY — Thunderstorms slammed parts of southern Utah Sunday and flash floods could happen in the national parks again Monday. “Rain totals were anywhere from a third of an inch… some locations pushed over one inch, like Starvation Reservoir,” said KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. Intense...
Intermountain Healthcare and Zipline launch drone delivery service
SALT LAKE CITY — A new healthcare drone delivery system will be unveiled on Oct. 4. The launch is a combined effort between Intermountain Healthcare and Zipline. The system is designed to deliver prescriptions and medical products straight to a patient’s door. The two companies call this a...
Gov. Cox appoints John Luthy to the Utah State Court of Appeals
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox appointed John D. Luthy to the Utah State Court of Appeals on Tuesday. All judicial appointments must be confirmed by the Utah Senate. Luthy is a native of Cache Valley and currently serves as the Cache County Attorney. Previously, he was chief civil deputy county attorney in Cache County. Luthy has also served as an attorney for Peck Hadfield Baxter & Moore in Logan and Suitter Axland in Salt Lake City.
Progress in 175 years: Discovering new stories of Utah’s pioneers
SALT LAKE CITY — Mary Richards with the Church News returns to KSL NewsRadio to celebrate lesser-known stories of Utah Pioneers; from the early Black pioneers who helped settle the Salt Lake Valley, to early female politicians leading the suffrage movement, and innovative individuals who helped put silicone slopes on the map.
Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues
(CNN) — Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a...
