SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to protect the endangered California condors, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the assistance of hunters. DWR officials are offering prizes to hunters in the Zion hunting unit. In order to win, hunters must use non-lead ammunition. Hunters can also claim a prize by removing all of the remains of the big game from the field if using lead ammunition.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO