Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag has revealed that he didn't bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's 6-3 loss at Manchester City 'out of respect' for his career.
Michael Owen reveals deal with Newcastle to sell him to Liverpool in 2006
Michael Owen lifts the lid on the three-way transfer saga between Real Madrid, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Frenkie de Jong left out of Barcelona squad to face Inter
Frenkie de Jong has failed to make Barcelona's squad for the Champions League trip to Inter.
How Bayern Munich poached Jamal Musiala from Chelsea
Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe has spoken about the club's move to sign Jamal Musiala from Chelsea in 2019.
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as much-improved Spurs held to draw
Player ratings from Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham in the Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
Carlo Ancelotti pledges his future to Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he doesn't plan on leaving Real Madrid any time soon.
Inter 1-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Barça slump to another European defeat
Barcelona endured another night of Champions League frustration as they fell to Inter. Here is how the players rated.
William Saliba confirms Arsenal contract talks
William Saliba confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a new contract.
Chelsea pursuing Christopher Nkunku & Josko Gvardiol deals
Chelsea are looking to strike a double deal to sign RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku & Josko Gvardiol.
Transfer rumours: Martial's Man Utd exit options; Real Madrid unimpressed with Haaland
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Youri Tielemans, Erling Haaland, Manuel Locatelli, Lionel Messi, Phil Foden & more.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting which team Graham Potter could pick for Chelsea's vital Champions League clash against AC Milan.
Fikayo Tomori admits frustration at England snubs ahead of Chelsea return
Fikayo Tomori admits he has a point to prove on his return to Chelsea with Milan in the Champions League.
Federico Chiesa returns to light Juventus training
Federico Chiesa has returned to light training with Juventus after suffering an ACL earlier in the year.
Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd attitude 'is causing many problems'
Manchester United are paying the price for poor 'attitude and belief' early in games, claims Bruno Fernandes.
Barcelona to play two Women's Champions League group games at Camp Nou
Barcelona will play Women's Champions League group games against Bayern Munich & Rosengard at Camp Nou.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Inter in the Champions League.
Sadio Mane 'couldn't believe' winning Champions League with Liverpool
Sadio Mane admits he couldn't believe it when he won the Champions League with Liverpool.
Man Utd, Chelsea & Bayern explore Benjamin Sesko signing - despite Leipzig agreement
Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are among a cluster of Europe's top clubs that are considering offers to RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko next sum
