Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution. “Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”
The Chicago Bears (2-1) are hitting the road to face the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to extend their win streak to two games. The Bears and Giants are both in a position to improve to 3-1 on the season, which is something no one saw coming before the season started. Chicago and New York are evenly-matched teams heading into this game, with solid rushing attacks, stout defenses and first-year head coaches.
ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
MEADOWLANDS, NJ — Kicker Michael Badgley was on his game. Unfortunately for the rest of the Bears offense and special teams, they weren’t. Badgley went 4-4 on field goals filling in for the injured Cairo Santos, but the offense failed to produce a touchdown and a costly dropped punt late in the fourth quarter by […]
