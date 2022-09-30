ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
The Spun

NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
atozsports.com

ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants

ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Bears Signing K Michael Badgley, Elevating RB Darrynton Evans

The Bears are also elevating RB Darrynton Evans from their practice squad. Badgely, 27, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began. Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where...
BlueDevilCountry

Premier Chicago prep includes Duke among top 10

St. Rita High School (Ill.) big man James Brown tweeted his top 10 on Friday night. His Duke basketball suitors survived the cut, along with rival UNC, plus Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior, who reeled in ...
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo

Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
